Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships… FYC’s Halley shines on night two as GDF dominate

Story and photos by Sean Devers

Talented 18-year-old Shemar Halley, the best boxer at July’s National Novices Boxing Championships, continued to impress when he handed the GDF its only loss on Saturday night at the National Gymnasium on the penultimate evening of three-night Lennox Blackmore National Intermediate Boxing Championships.

The Soldiers, with largest contingent in local boxing tournaments have dominated the sport for close to two decades and were in similar form in this championship winning five of their six bouts on Saturday.

Among the fans attending was Caribbean Bantamweight Champion Keevin Allicock whose Forgotten Youth Foundation (FYF) stablemate Halley fought GDF’s Anthony Lustal in the third bout of night.

In their Lightweight match-up, Lustal came out the more aggressive of the two but as the round progressed, Halley began to find his rhythm and the skilful south-paw used his superior reach with jabs to Lustal’s head and followed with some good shots to the body.The soldier tried to retaliate with shots of his own but it seemed the youth from the heart of Albouystown had won the opening stanza. The second round saw Halley scoring to the mid-section with wicked body digs which resulted in the GDF fighter being administered a standing eight count.

In the final round, a series of clinical combinations sent Lustal on the ropes but he counter punched his way back to center of the ring. The two traded punches before another stinging straight right to the head which staggered Lustal resulting on another eight-count being given.

And when the dust had settled it was of little surprise that Halley was declared the winner, even for Lustal’s vocal supports who urged him on in futility.

In another fast pacer fight in the Junior/Welterweight division, Jevon Gomes of the Ricola Boxing Gym in Agricola went toe-to-toe with GDF pugilist Orlando Grenville in an action packed encounter.

The boxers punched and counter punched before Grenville was caught with a sneaky upper-cut and Gomes seemed to take the opening round. The second round began with Grenville firing some big swings which Gomes evaded with plenty of antics as most of Grenville’s shots hit air.

But Grenville delivered some good shots and Gomes, beginning to look tired, was back up on the ropes and was given an eight-count. The third round saw the boxers going at each other with some telling punches with the GDF fighter getting the better of the exchanges and Gomes was given another standing eight-count and eventually lost on disqualification due to unmarked bandages.

In the other fights Andrey Best of Rosehall Jammers beat PRBG’s Russzen Blair and GDF’s Lincon Murray defeated Rosehall Jammers’ Sebastian in Bantamweight bouts. In the Middleweight division, GDF’s Jermain Jones defeated PRBG’s Uriel Amsterdam who kept ducking into upper cuts and received three standing eight counts while in an all GDF battle, Lyndon Bennett stopped Corlette Greenidge in the third round.

And in the final bout of the night in the Super Heavyweight division, Andre Shepherd got the better of Tyron Blair. The championship was scheduled to be concluded last night.