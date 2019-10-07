Indian High Commission hosts Navratri Dance Festival

Saturday Evening, the High Commission of India hosted its second Garba, a dance festival which honours the Navratri season. This was held at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Bel Air.

Dignitaries who attended the auspicious event were the High Commissioner of India to Guyana, Dr. K. J Srinivasa and Ashwini Srinivasa; Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo and his wife, Sita Nagamootoo; Minister of Business, Hemraj Rajkumar; Member of Parliament (and president of The Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha) , Vindhya Persaud; former First Lady, Deolatchmee Ramotar; former Prime Minister Samuel Hinds and Members of the Diplomatic Corps among many others.

The Director of Bank of Baroda and the CEO of Demerara Bank also graced the occasion.

The High Commissioner of India to Guyana gave an insight into the symbolic period of Navratri. He said that it is one of the most significant holidays in the Hindu calendar. It is central to the cultural identity of most Indians.

He added that Navratri is celebrated not only in Guyana and India, but also across the globe. “The dances of Garba are from centuries old tradition…Festivals like Navratri is now receiving a strong impetus. It is actually promoting tourism in India,” Dr. K. J Srinivasa claimed.

He noted that the reasons for celebrating Navratri in India vary according to the location. He said that in some regions Navratri signifies the ‘victory of good over evil’. Coincidentally, it is a seasonal cultural event that marks the crop-harvest period.

He stated that the celebrations also signify women power, with respect to the Goddess (Durga) as the supreme, is worshipped for powers including fertility, learning, wealth and strength.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo stated, “I want to congratulate all of our women, in particular, who have participated in fasting and prayers over the last nine days. Thank you for your sacrifice.” He further noted that he believes that women should be treated kindly with respect.

Dr. Vindhya Persaud made a presentation to the audience where she also highlighted what Navratri stands for as it relates to the feminine divinity and principles.

She said, “We are reminded too that this Navratri encourages us as a people to divest ourselves of all negative and toxic energies.”

Dr. Persaud also stated that Navratri will continue to be celebrated in Guyana. “The message [of Navratri] is now gaining momentum as more and more people understand this period and understand the significance, and how closely and dearly it has held to every Hindu devotee,” she added.

The fascinating event captured a large audience. It featured the presence of the Miss India Guyana, and was entertaining with many cultural dance performances and religious songs.

The segment characterized the entire audience participating in the Garba dance where members of the Diplomatic Corp and Parliament joined those of SVCC and other entities.