GPHC implements initiatives to better serve the public – CEO

To ensure better service is rendered, and to downsize waiting time for patients, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) recently embarked on several exercise geared at bettering their service to the public.

This is according to their CEO, George Lewis, in an invited interview on the status of customer service at the facility.

Commenting on previous reports of persons having to wait agonisingly long hours to access medical attention at the facility, the CEO said that the hospital in the drive to reduce waiting time at the Accident and Emergency Unit has increased the medical staff (doctors and nurses) in that department.

He said this allows for a significant increase in patients being able to meet a doctor in considerable time, and has lessened the large crowds swarming the department.

He said that GPHC management has also extended the opening hours of the hospital’s Medical Outpatient Unit until 22:00 hrs daily. This department also works on weekends as was not the custom before.

He said this has helped a great lot, since persons with minor injuries and ailments are now able to get better service, since they are directed to this department, and not to the Emergency Unit they seemed to have grown fond of going to.

Mr. Lewis explained yesterday that, the GPHC is now collaborating and working closely with the regional hospitals to ensure persons in the ten administrative regions first seek medical attention in the communities, and will only visit the GPHC in cases of referrals.

The CEO indicated that the hospital has also been concentrating in the areas of cleanliness and has such beefed up personnel in the areas of ‘around the clock’ washroom cleaners.

He added that they have also carried out extensive training sessions with porters and attendants to ensure they deliver timely and professional service, emphasising persons in the security department have also being trained to be courteous and pleasant when executing their duties.

Before time, the hospital was bombarded with complaints from patients and the public, and the lengthy periods and hassle encountered to obtain medical services at the institution.

The CEO said it is in this regard that the hospital’s management has decided to implement new techniques in their drive to create a better image for the facility.