Drunken driver kills Houston resident

Police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of 26-year-old Bonita Sugrim of Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The woman met her demise Saturday night around 21:30hrs after she was struck down by a car in the vicinity of Friendship gas station (EBD).

Kaieteur News understands that last Saturday around 21:30hrs, the now deceased Sugrim was standing in front of the Friendship gas station when motorcar PMM 637 which was speeding south along the said public road tried to overtake a vehicle and as a result, hit the now dead woman.

As a resulted of the impact, the woman was flung several feet away and then landed on the parapet.

The victim’s mother told Kaieteur News that her daughter left home several hours prior to the accident to go and meet someone when the unthinkable occurred.

“She was home good, good then suddenly she get a phone call…She then come and tell me that she going out. I say Bibi don’t stay out too late…Now look what happened.”

According to reports, Miss Sugrim was struck down by a speeding car that was being driven by 64 –year-old Desmond Chester who resides at Eccles (EBD). Because the driver was speeding, after hitting the woman, the car only came to a halt after it collided with two other vehicles.

The car then toppled several times. The driver was also injured and left unconscious. Upon arriving at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Sugrim was pronounced dead on arrival. However, the driver of the vehicle was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek medical attention.

A breathalyzer test showed that the driver of the car was above the legal limit. An investigation has since been launched into the fatal accident.