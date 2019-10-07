Latest update October 7th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Drunken driver kills Houston resident

Oct 07, 2019 News 0

 

Police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of 26-year-old Bonita Sugrim of Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD). The woman met her demise Saturday night around 21:30hrs after she was struck down by a car in the vicinity of Friendship gas station (EBD).
Kaieteur News understands that last Saturday around 21:30hrs, the now deceased Sugrim was standing in front of the Friendship gas station when motorcar PMM 637 which was speeding south along the said public road tried to overtake a vehicle and as a result, hit the now dead woman.
As a resulted of the impact, the woman was flung several feet away and then landed on the parapet.
The victim’s mother told Kaieteur News that her daughter left home several hours prior to the accident to go and meet someone when the unthinkable occurred.
“She was home good, good then suddenly she get a phone call…She then come and tell me that she going out. I say Bibi don’t stay out too late…Now look what happened.”

The vehicle that was involved in the accident

According to reports, Miss Sugrim was struck down by a speeding car that was being driven by 64 –year-old Desmond Chester who resides at Eccles (EBD). Because the driver was speeding, after hitting the woman, the car only came to a halt after it collided with two other vehicles.
The car then toppled several times. The driver was also injured and left unconscious. Upon arriving at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, Sugrim was pronounced dead on arrival. However, the driver of the vehicle was transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek medical attention.
A breathalyzer test showed that the driver of the car was above the legal limit. An investigation has since been launched into the fatal accident.

More in this category

Sports

King hit royal unbeaten 132 as Warriors qualify for 5th final

King hit royal unbeaten 132 as Warriors qualify for 5th final

Oct 07, 2019

By Sean Devers In a fantastic atmosphere with Warriors flags being waved joyously and a raucous capacity crowd dancing in the stands, Warriors romped to a 31-run win against Tridents at Providence to...
Read More
Eliminator 1 Hero CPL T20…. TKR advance to Qualifiers with six-wicket win over Patriots

Eliminator 1 Hero CPL T20…. TKR advance to...

Oct 07, 2019

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and Fruta Conquerors to contest final

Limacol Football Tournament… Santos and...

Oct 07, 2019

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname… Guyana’s golfers were looking good after opening day

Republic Bank Invitational – Suriname…...

Oct 07, 2019

Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships… FYC’s Halley shines on night two as GDF dominate

Lennox Blackmore Nat Intermediate C/Ships…...

Oct 07, 2019

Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final round of group matches completed

Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final...

Oct 07, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019