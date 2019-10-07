CPL mek Guyanese forget elections

Who seh sports and politics don’t mix? If anybody seh suh dat person don’t live in Guyana. Dem boys was watching de cricket pon TV when dem see political advertisements.

One set of political ads had some serious message fuh de government. De other set inviting people to enjoy de game.

When one country beating anodda country is politics. Dat does mek good friends tun enemies. Dem boys remember when Guyana was playing Trinidad in de old days. Dat was before CPL. Was a four day match and at de start things was going good fuh Trinidad.

Then de table turn and Guyana start to win. Dem in de crowd start to celebrate and mek nuff noise. Dat was when de police charge. Nuff illegal Guyanese was living in Trinidad. Dem boys seh if you see scatter. People run and lef dem lunch basket.

When dem reach de gate, dem see de police outside and dem couldn’t go in de toilet because all was full of people who hiding.

Yesterday was a special day in Guyana. Guyana was playing Barbados. Dem boys wasn’t worried dat not everybody pun de team was Guyanese. We in Guyana quick to adopt people. Was celebration like old times.

Dem boys remember when Guyana use to play a competition named Shell Shield. At first was only four countries but it later expand to six. Just like yesterday Guyana play Barbados. Dat was when a man mek de calypso. “Dem pray fuh rain but dat was in vain. We beat dem Bajans again.”

Is a funny thing. When de cricket was playing nobody in de ground didn’t have time fuh politics and de elections. Some people seh dem gon think bout elections when CPL done.

And some people get rich. De ticket people sell out dem tickets pon de road suh when people try to get, dem hear all sell out.

De road men sell at a hot price and people actually buy. Yesterday, dem boys see dem splitting de money wid de official ticket sellers.

Talk half and remember ‘no tricks; no living.’