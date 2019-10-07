Courts Pee Wee Football Tourney… Final round of group matches completed

Defending champions St. Pius Primary that had racked up 17 goals in their opening two round-robin matches did not get a chance to exercise that form on match day three last Saturday at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue after their opponents were a no show.

St. Pius were scheduled to match skills with Enterprise Primary in the feature game at 17:10hrs, Pius gained three points without having to flex a muscle due to the walkover and they have secured their place in the knockout round that kicks off this Saturday at the same venue.

In other results of the day, St. Ambrose brushed Plaisance Bosco 3-0 while Ann’s Grove got past Redeemer and St. Agnes beat Timehri, both by similar 3-0 score lines.

Criag Primary’s dismal form continued with a 3-1 loss to Genesis before St. Stephen’s handled Mocha in a similar 3-1 fashion while Mae’s finally got a win under their belt after beating Smith Memorial 4-2.

West Ruimveldt, looking to regain the title won in 2017, may have sneaked into the knockouts after beating South Ruimveldt 2-0 but the official point’s table will revealed soon and will show which teams have made it a step closer to the title.

North Georgetown also secured a 2-0 victory against Uitvlugt Primary while Marian Academy and Soedyke registered the lone drawn match of the day’s play. Tucville were the other recipient of a walkover victory with their three points being gifted from J.E. Burnham Primary.