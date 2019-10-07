$20M Creative Industries Fund distributed to 15 small business owners

Small business entrepreneurs who own cultural and creative projects were on Monday, finally shortlisted and awarded grants in various amounts at the Main Street office of the Ministry of Culture Youth and Sports.

In March, Government called on creative entrepreneurs to submit proposals for cultural and creative projects, for which a $20M grant was allocated for distribution. After much delay, 15 persons were selected from some 28 applications. They were awarded packages based on the contents of the proposals received.

While some recipients received as much as $3M each as maximum grant sums allotted, others received $400,000 depending on the proposals they submitted. Individuals qualifying for grants were from Georgetown, Berbice, Linden, West Demerara District, and the hinterland region.

Yesterday Culture Director, Tameka Boatswain, said that the process that led to the final selection of awardees was a detailed one since all proposals had to be examined for feasibility and possible operational opportunities.

She said before this is attempted a committee first had to be set up, and approval granted before awardees are named or grants distributed.

She further explained that there had to be a period of verification as well. She added that the entries had to be shortlisted and processed to eliminate any bias in selection, and to ensure well deserving individuals get the awards when they were distributed.

The funding was offered for work across all creative industries; for marketing, distribution, branding and development of new cultural products.

The money was also intended for procurement of equipment; creation of intellectual goods, patents and copyrights; research and designs of innovative local products, like gaming, fashion and animation.