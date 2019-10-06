School girl went missing after school sports

The mother of 15-year-old Anikha Harris is pleading for the safe return of her daughter who reportedly went missing last Thursday. The teen who is a student at Wisburg Secondary School left home to attend the school’s sporting event and was never seen again.

In an interview, the teen’s mother, Michelle Pierre, who resides in Linden, told Kaieteur News that she is gravely concerned about the safety of her daughter because her child is not the type that would run away from home.

“I believe that something happened to my child…Somebody is holding her against her will because Anikha never did something like this before and if she gets the chance she will come home.”

Ms. Pierre further stated that “since last week she asked me to allow her to go to the school sports…I said yes because I know that she is a good girl; she don’t behave bad or rude to anybody.”

“She was wearing her school uniform skirt, a white T-shirt with the image of a tree, black and white Adidas slippers and pink and white socks. That’s what she left to go to sports with…” Pierre noted.

The family has filed a missing person report at the Mackenzie Police Station in Linden. The lawmen will be visiting the school as soon as possible to inquire about the child’s behaviour and conversation with friends so as to find a possible lead into the matter.

“I cannot sleep… I need my child near me.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing teen, Anikha Harris, is asked to contact her mother on telephone number 652-8220 or the Mackenzie Police Station on 444-3512 or 444-3297 or report to the nearest Police station.