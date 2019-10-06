Ramkarran elected ANUG’s presidential candidate

Former People’s Progressive Party (PPP) stalwart and former Speaker of the House, Ralph Ramkarran, was yesterday elected Presidential Candidate of A New and United Guyana (ANUG), the party he started to contest the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

The election occurred during a members’ meeting of the party at the Georgetown Club, Camp Street.

A statement from the party pegged Ramkarran as a political personality of vast experience. Most of those experiences were gleaned during his time as a member of the PPP, a party with which he has now severed ties, due to soured relationships.

The statement attributed his divorce from the party to an article he had written in 2012 in the PPP’s newspaper, calling for steps to be taken to reduce pervasive corruption in Guyana.

The Attorney-at-Law and Senior Counsel, 73, had served as a member of the PPP’s Central Committee and Executive Committee since 1974 and 1975 respectively. He served as a member of the Guyana Elections Commission for the 1973, 1992, 1997 and 2001 elections; as a Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2001; as Chair of the Constitutional Reform Commission in 1999-2000; and as Speaker of the National Assembly from 2001 to 2012.

The party purports that the choice of Ramkarran as its Presidential Candidate was made due to the experience he lends to a major goal of the party – the reform of Guyana’s Governance system. The party posited that it is the most fundamental issue faced by the country, and that changing it will go a long way to dispelling the hold of race politics on governance.

Ramkarran is also the party’s General Secretary, while the Chairman is Timothy Jonas.

The party’s policies will be announced during its election campaigns, but it will be centered on its main goals of reforming the governance system, the electoral system, and making the legislature representative and independent of the executive.

ANUG was launched last January, “to be what the Alliance for Change (AFC) convinced Guyana it would be,” Ramkarran had said.

The AFC had been recognised for several years after its launch as a credible third force. He had said that the AFC has now become “dead meat”, and had criticised The United Force (TUF) and the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) for “falling by the wayside”.

The former Speaker of the House promised that ANUG will not join either of the major political parties to form a government.