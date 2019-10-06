Ralphie get he plaything at last

If a man form a political party and he can’t be de leader then something wrang wid him. Papa Cheddi form de PPP and he was de leader; Burnham form de PNC and he was de leader. Trotman and Ram Jattan form de AFC and de two of dem was de leader.

So everybody expect Ralphie to be de leader fuh de party he form. Dem boys was surprise when he mek a big announcement bout he being de party leader. Then he mek anodda big announcement. He is de presidential candidate.

Dem boys remember de time when he wanted to be de presidential candidate fuh Jagdeo party. He was coming up against De Donald. That was a battle and a half and Ralphie never forget it. He get so vex that he lef de party.

Now he get a chance to be presidential candidate, at last. He get he life’s desire. But at least he honest. Nuff people can’t say de same thing. After de no-confidence motion that put out Soulja Bai people from Parliament de court rule that anybody who hold dual citizenship should resign.

Couple people hold dual citizenship. Four of Soulja Bai people hold dual citizenship and dem resign from parliament. Jagdeo got couple people and all of dem seh dem gun resign. Dem boys ask Jagdeo and he seh how dem resign.

When dem boys check last month all of dem stretch dem hand to collect dem salary from Parliament. Dem boys know when you resign from you job, you can’t go to collect salary every month. But that is exactly wha Jagdeo people doing.

At first, dem boys talk how Jagdeo people seh dem not going back to Parliament. Then when de month done dem collecting dem pay. From wha dem boys hear, is one lady don’t collect de pay. But de rest of dem who seh dem clean enjoying de dishonesty. Dem tekking taxpayers’ dollars without going to Parliament.

And dem is de people who talking how de poor man punishing.

Talk half and don’t seh one thing and mean something else.