Primary School student traumatised after reportedly choked by classmate.

The parents of a student from a West Coast Berbice Primary School are frustrated and angry at the manner the administration of the school is handling a matter involving their child and another pupil.

Kaieteur News was informed by the parents that their child was reportedly put in a chokehold twice at the school by her classmate.

They said that when they showed up to report the matter to the teacher they were referred to as “disgusting parents”, and had a door slammed in their faces before being referred to the Headmistress of the school.

According to the parent, on Wednesday she visited her daughter’s school during the lunch period to deliver meals but met her daughter sobbing in her classroom.

When she inquired what was wrong she was told by her daughter “the same little boy that choked me yesterday choked me again today in class”.

The mother stated that when her daughter told her the first day that she was choked she did not take it seriously since she thought “they were just playing”.

But after it occurred again she decided to take the matter up with the teacher.

“I immediately called her class teacher who told me she didn’t notice her crying. I then told her teacher I will soon return to check on the matter. When I arrived at 11:30 the mother of the boy that choked my child was there fighting and getting on top of her voice saying her son don’t hurt anybody and that she’s very angry to hear about the situation.

“I then called her classmates who witnessed the entire ordeal to say what had transpired. They related to me that most of them are victims of the said harassment from this same pupil.

“Her class teacher called Miss Linda, who is from another class, was very aggressive towards me, my daughter and my husband,” she disclosed.

The mother, who asked not to reveal her name, said that she contacted her husband and informed him of the incident.

“When he showed up subsequently he was told by the said “Miss Linda” that the matter was already dealt with and that “we are very disgusting parents and she shut the door in our face.”

The mother said that they were not satisfied with the reception they received from the school and are alarmed that the teacher reacted in such a way towards them. This prompted them to pay a visit to the Welfare Department at Fort Wellington but they were sent back to the head teacher of the school.

“My child is now traumatised over this entire ordeal and fears to return to school,” the concerned parent said.

Meanwhile, since the incident the parents of the child who was reportedly choked said that they are being harassed by the parents of the boy that allegedly “hurt our daughter”.