Latest update October 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GGMC cancels 24 mining concessions for non-payment, others to follow

Oct 06, 2019 News 0

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) , through an order by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has cancelled 24 medium scale mining concessions due to outstanding rental fee payments.

GGMC Commissioner, Newell Dennison

Cited as the Prospecting Permit Medium Scale (PPMS) Exemption Order, the document is published in The Official Gazette on October 5, 2019. The Order came into effect on September 15 last.
With respect to the 24 concessions cancelled, the Order states that they will be reserved for disposal by the bidding and lottery process. Further, those miners/companies listed as defaulters are Metallica CC (Guyana) Inc.; Wyette Amsterdam; Carl Baldie & Stephen Edwards; Troy Broomes & Searomance Parasram trading in the name of Central Mahdia Mining Association; Michael Daniels; Erlene Francis; Dana Maria Jones, Youlanda Charles & Marvin Layne trading in the name of LCJ Ikeraku Mining Syndicate; Dalgleish Joseph & Deon Stoll; and Qukice Nelson.
In an advertisement published in Kaieteur News by GGMC Commissioner Newell Dennison, the mining authority has called on current medium scale concession holders who still owe the Commission to make their payments with haste, noting that it has already made numerous requests for the payments to be settled.
The GGMC has provided a grace period commencing October 1, 2019 for all medium scale property holders who are in arrears and whose properties have not already been published as cancelled in The Official Gazette.
There is a penalty accrued on those arrears will attract a waiver of 50 percent, according to the ad.
It noted that the grace period ending December 31, 2019 will not be extended. All other property holders who fail to complete their payments by that date, the ad states, will have their properties cancelled.

More in this category

Sports

2019 KMPA Road Race runs off this morning

2019 KMPA Road Race runs off this morning

Oct 06, 2019

The third annual King-Medas Pansy-Adonis (KMPA) Junior Olympic Games and Road Race will be contested this morning when the lucrative 5k event runs off from Bachelor’s Adventure and finishes at the...
Read More
Captains confident ahead of today’s Playoffs at Providence

Captains confident ahead of today’s Playoffs at...

Oct 06, 2019

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 4 Timehri Panthers, Swan, Riddim Squad and Eagles win

Fourth EBFA/Ralph Green U-11 League – Day 4...

Oct 06, 2019

Second annual Veterans Football Festival deemed a success

Second annual Veterans Football Festival deemed a...

Oct 06, 2019

NBS 40-Over 2nd Division Lyght continues fine form as Police beat 3rd Class; wins also for Sophia, MSC & GYO

NBS 40-Over 2nd Division Lyght continues fine...

Oct 06, 2019

Le Cosmeliques by Niketa support Stage of Champions

Le Cosmeliques by Niketa support Stage of...

Oct 06, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019