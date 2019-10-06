GGMC cancels 24 mining concessions for non-payment, others to follow

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) , through an order by Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, has cancelled 24 medium scale mining concessions due to outstanding rental fee payments.

Cited as the Prospecting Permit Medium Scale (PPMS) Exemption Order, the document is published in The Official Gazette on October 5, 2019. The Order came into effect on September 15 last.

With respect to the 24 concessions cancelled, the Order states that they will be reserved for disposal by the bidding and lottery process. Further, those miners/companies listed as defaulters are Metallica CC (Guyana) Inc.; Wyette Amsterdam; Carl Baldie & Stephen Edwards; Troy Broomes & Searomance Parasram trading in the name of Central Mahdia Mining Association; Michael Daniels; Erlene Francis; Dana Maria Jones, Youlanda Charles & Marvin Layne trading in the name of LCJ Ikeraku Mining Syndicate; Dalgleish Joseph & Deon Stoll; and Qukice Nelson.

In an advertisement published in Kaieteur News by GGMC Commissioner Newell Dennison, the mining authority has called on current medium scale concession holders who still owe the Commission to make their payments with haste, noting that it has already made numerous requests for the payments to be settled.

The GGMC has provided a grace period commencing October 1, 2019 for all medium scale property holders who are in arrears and whose properties have not already been published as cancelled in The Official Gazette.

There is a penalty accrued on those arrears will attract a waiver of 50 percent, according to the ad.

It noted that the grace period ending December 31, 2019 will not be extended. All other property holders who fail to complete their payments by that date, the ad states, will have their properties cancelled.