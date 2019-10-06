Driver pleads with robbers to return stolen car

Latest update October 6th, 2019 12:59 AM
A South Ruimveldt Park resident is now pleading with his attackers to return his vehicle that was taken from him during the course of a robbery.
Kaieteur News understands that last Wednesday around 21:30hrs, 37-year-old Bryan Cameron who works as a taxi driver was applying his trade in the vicinity of Stabroek Market. When he received a private call from someone asking him to come and pick them up at a popular bar in Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
However, as Cameron arrived at the location, the passenger entered his vehicle and told him that that he was heading to Georgetown. Along the route, the passenger requested that the driver stop at Republic Park, EBD, to collect three other individuals who were heading in the same direction.
After entering the car, the men then requested to be dropped off at a location at Barr Street, Kitty. However, upon arriving at the location, two of the men took out handguns from their waist and threatened to kill Cameron if he did not hand over his personal belongings and the key to the vehicle.
Fearing for his life the driver exited the vehicle and began running in the opposite direction while the men sped off with the car.
In an interview, with Kaieteur News, Mr. Cameron stated, “I just want them to bring back the car or leave it somewhere and I will go for it. This car is not my own; is a man car I does rent and now the man want his vehicle.”
The missing vehicle is a pearl white new model Toyota Allion with number plate (PWW9661) and registered to Tony Mason.
Mr. Cameron is pleading with the public to assist him in locating the vehicle because due to the incident he is unable to work and provide for his family.
Anyone with information about the missing vehicle is kindly asked to contact Mr. Cameron on 669-6187 or the nearest Police station.
