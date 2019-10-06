Latest update October 6th, 2019 12:59 AM

Diabetes association receives large boost from US donor agency

Oct 06, 2019

The Guyana Diabetes Association stands to benefit greatly from a recent sizeable donation of branded insulin and glucometers (blood sugar testing machines) from the Insulin For Life USA organization.
This recent donation was made possible through the efforts of the Ministry of Public Health Chronic Diseases Department, according to Diabetes Federation’s, Glynis Beaton. It will greatly enhance their countrywide outreach efforts.
Mrs. Beaton noted that the recent gift is one of many they would have received from the donor organization, adding that it further strengthens their organizations ability to conduct successful outreach programmes around Guyana.
She added that that her department is even more pleased that this time around they have been able to acquire branded insulin in the categories of long lasting, rapid acting, concentrated, premixed and intermediate acting.
She said in this recent donation they have been able to acquire some 1,500 pens, and over 143 vials of Novo, Lantus, and Lily brand insulin.
That aside they have also received 15 glucagon kits which are to be used when patients become unconscious from fluctuating blood sugar levels. Should this occur, persons would be injected with high intensity insulin from these kits.
The diabetes association has also received a quantity of ketostix, used to check the kidneys of diabetic patients, and 23 glucometers, with over 4,000 strips to be used with the meters.
According to Beaton the items received will be distributed to all diabetic associations locally, and also to clinics around the country.
To date, Guyana has certainly been chalking up notable points in this respect, as depicted in their June-December 2018 official report which showcases a comprehensive look at the activities executed by the local diabetic arm in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and other stakeholders.
Among the accomplishments of the association is the two-day training in Diabetes prevention held at the Wind Jammer Hotel in Georgetown, for which certificates of participation were issued.
A Continuous Medical Examination (CME) course was held last year at the Pegasus Hotel. It was attended by over 131 medical practitioners, who were able to attain credits at four different levels.
That aside, several outreach sessions were held in Berbice, and La Parfaite Hamonie, and West Bank Demerara. Other ventures included educative and informative health exhibitions in many areas across Guyana.

 

