‘A’ Division commander to beef up security for final CPL match in Guyana

‘A’ Division commander, Marlon Chapman, has promised heightened security due to the numerous reports of spectators being robbed by bandits who are roaming the National Stadium where the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket matches are ongoing.

Commander Chapman said that for the final cricket matches that will be held today in Guyana several police officers and patrol vans will be assigned to the stadium so as to ensure a safe and robbery free environment.
The tightening of security at the stadium comes after several reports were lodge at different police stations about a group of men who are robbing persons after the cricket matches.
The most recent cases are that of Kishan Rameshwar, his brother Vickram and Cousin Trisha Persaud. The trio was robbed on Saturday night after attending the CPL match at Providence Stadium, East Bank Demerara.
Kishan Rameshwar, Vickram and Trisha Persaud were robbed of three cell phones worth $240,000, $60,000 and $80,000 respectively; personal documents including ID cards, bank cards and driver’s licence and approximately $130,000 in cash.
The incident occurred around 01:00hrs while the trio was walking towards a waiting taxi in the vicinity of the Demerara Harbour Bridge.
Kishan Rameshwar, told Kaieteur News that “it was about ten of them all armed with knives …we were walking towards the taxi when these boys come up and circle us. So we had nowhere to run. Then they start demanding things from us. We get scared so we handed over the things we had on we.”
After robbing the trio the men made good their escape. The matter has since been reported to the Providence Police station.

