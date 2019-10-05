Waitress who allegedly beat man, jailed for stealing his phone

A waitress who is charged for assaulting a man and then stealing his cell phone was yesterday found guilty for stealing the cell phone and she was sentenced for that offence.

Twenty-five-year-old Sherryann Marks, of Lot 123 Middle Road La Penitence, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on July 31, 2019, at Vlissengen Road, Georgetown, she stole one Alcatel cell phone valued at $60,000, property of Collin Woolford.

During the hearing of the matter for the cell phone, the Magistrate ruled that there is sufficient evidence that Marks stole the cell phone and as such, she was sentenced to spend the next six months behind bars.

The defendant, Marks, was also charged for using threatening behaviour. She was fined $10,000, for that offence since she pleaded guilty to that charge when she made her first court appearance.

However, the charge that Marks assaulted the man trial is still ongoing and that ruling will soon be handed down.

According to information, the virtual complainant and the defendant are known to each other. On the day in question, they had a misunderstanding which caused the defendant to become annoyed. The result is that she dealt Woolford several slaps and cuffs around his body.

The court then heard that Marks used that opportunity to relieve the man of his phone.