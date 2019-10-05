Utilities’ regulator opens Linden office

Latest update October 5th, 2019 12:58 AM
Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has announced the opening of its new office in Linden on October 7, 2019.
The office is located within the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN), 97-98 Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden. This location was selected primarily because it is central for both pedestrian and commercial traffic. It is situated in the business hub, and it is in close proximity to the market area, the press statement by PUC highlighted.
According to the statement, a successful outreach to the Linden community on March 22, 2019, where a number of complaints were filed with the Commission, the PUC determined it was necessary to further decentralised their offices to Linden.
The statement noted that this would be in keeping with its thrust and to better serve the community including the outlying areas of Kwakwani, Rockstone and other neighbouring areas.
Doors were open to the public in Port Mourant, Berbice by PUC and subsequently, the Commission had spread its wings from its statutory headquarters in Georgetown office at Garden Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.
PUC is a multi-sector regulator with the responsibility for quality of service, tariff setting, the approval of development and expansion programmes of public utilities, facilitating access and interconnection and performing regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and advisory functions.
The PUC commenced its operations in 1990 and currently regulates the telecommunications (GT&T and Digicel), electricity (GPL) and water and sewage sectors (GWI). As a statutory body, it presently operates under the Public Commission Act, Number 10 of 1999.
Oct 05, 2019Since 2013, when the Hero CPL was inaugurated, no team has won all 10 preliminary games and last night, backed by a noisy sold out crowd at Providence, Guyana Amazon Warriors continued their dominant...
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
It is sad that that date October 5 has gone from the memory bank of this nation. It does not occupy even infinitesimal space... more
Non-interference in the internal affairs of a state is a principle of international law. It prohibits foreign states from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]