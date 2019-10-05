Utilities’ regulator opens Linden office

Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has announced the opening of its new office in Linden on October 7, 2019.

The office is located within the Linden Enterprise Network (LEN), 97-98 Republic Avenue, Mackenzie, Linden. This location was selected primarily because it is central for both pedestrian and commercial traffic. It is situated in the business hub, and it is in close proximity to the market area, the press statement by PUC highlighted.

According to the statement, a successful outreach to the Linden community on March 22, 2019, where a number of complaints were filed with the Commission, the PUC determined it was necessary to further decentralised their offices to Linden.

The statement noted that this would be in keeping with its thrust and to better serve the community including the outlying areas of Kwakwani, Rockstone and other neighbouring areas.

Doors were open to the public in Port Mourant, Berbice by PUC and subsequently, the Commission had spread its wings from its statutory headquarters in Georgetown office at Garden Street, Queenstown, Georgetown.

PUC is a multi-sector regulator with the responsibility for quality of service, tariff setting, the approval of development and expansion programmes of public utilities, facilitating access and interconnection and performing regulatory, investigatory, enforcement and advisory functions.

The PUC commenced its operations in 1990 and currently regulates the telecommunications (GT&T and Digicel), electricity (GPL) and water and sewage sectors (GWI). As a statutory body, it presently operates under the Public Commission Act, Number 10 of 1999.