GPF makes more room for promotions, increased supervision

Over the years, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been known to be divided into seven districts across Guyana. The divisions were lettered from A through to G.

These areas were actually very wide with a single commander handling its day-to-day running, which wasn’t easy. Many things tended to slip by. It was a tough job monitoring hundreds or even thousands of persons at any given time.

GPF after consultations with the British has finally decided to implement its “Regional Commander” initiative, with one of the main aims being to increase force supervision, hence revamping the Force’s command structure.

A source close to the organisation said that the idea was being toyed with since the high-ranking officials of the Force had a consultation some time ago with the British, where one of the things put forward was ways to increase Force supervision.

As of September 30, last, there are ten commanders and each region will have a divisional headquarters as well. This will enable more promotional spots to be made available and the Force will be more efficiently able to utilize its manpower and effectively widen the platform for the elevation of ranks within the force.

Police Division Number One will be headed by Commander-Senior Superintendent Wendell Blanhum; Number Two will be headed by Commander- Woman Superintendent Crystal Robinson who formerly headed the now dissolved ‘G’ Division.

Former Commander of ‘G’ Division Senior Superintendent Linden Lord will head Region Three.

Police Division Number Four will be headed by three persons because of its large population; Assistant Commissioner and Commander of ‘A’ Division Marlon Chapman will remain in control of the capital city, while Senior Superintendent Kurleigh Simon will command the East Bank section and Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor will command the East Coast Demerara Section.

Additionally, Police Division Number Five will be commanded by Woman Superintendent Yonette Stephens. Senior Superintendent Calvin Brutus will command Police Division Six. Police Division Seven will be headed by Former Commander of the now dissolved ‘F’ Division Kevin Adonis.

Superintendent Ramesh Ashram will command Police Divisedion Eight, Superintendent Keithon King will command Region Nine and Superintendent Courtland Winter, Region Ten.

All of these newly appointed commanders will need deputies, assistants and station sergeants. In the coming weeks, the Guyana Police Force can definitely look forward to a number of promotions and additional placements.