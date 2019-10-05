NICIL sells 25 acres of land to MACORP

One of the country’s biggest retailers of heavy equipment, Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP), is moving from its Providence headquarters.

The company, which has been around for more than 25 years, earlier this year purchased a 25-acre plot at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.

There, the company plans to put down a training school and a new head office, among other things.

This was confirmed yesterday by Head (acting) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London, who was asked to explain the sale.

According to the Official Gazette of September 28, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, signed the order.

The order disclosed that one May 30, 2019, an agreement was signed between NICIL and Machinery Real Estate and Integrated Services Inc., located at 26 Providence, East Bank Demerara.

The property at Plantation Covent Garden comprises of 25.16 acres.

MACORP has been making significant inroads into the farming and mining industries with a large inventory of spare parts. It has been making headway also in the areas of power generation and equipment for forestry.

However, one of the major areas it has been making its mark on is technical training and certification.

The Covent Garden lands will allow MACORP to move from its cramped Providence headquarters where parking and space had become a major problem.