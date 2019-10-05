NICIL sells 25 acres of land to MACORP

Latest update October 5th, 2019 12:58 AM
One of the country’s biggest retailers of heavy equipment, Machinery Corporation of Guyana Limited (MACORP), is moving from its Providence headquarters.
The company, which has been around for more than 25 years, earlier this year purchased a 25-acre plot at Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara.
There, the company plans to put down a training school and a new head office, among other things.
This was confirmed yesterday by Head (acting) of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Colvin Heath-London, who was asked to explain the sale.
According to the Official Gazette of September 28, Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan, signed the order.
The order disclosed that one May 30, 2019, an agreement was signed between NICIL and Machinery Real Estate and Integrated Services Inc., located at 26 Providence, East Bank Demerara.
The property at Plantation Covent Garden comprises of 25.16 acres.
MACORP has been making significant inroads into the farming and mining industries with a large inventory of spare parts. It has been making headway also in the areas of power generation and equipment for forestry.
However, one of the major areas it has been making its mark on is technical training and certification.
The Covent Garden lands will allow MACORP to move from its cramped Providence headquarters where parking and space had become a major problem.
Oct 05, 2019Since 2013, when the Hero CPL was inaugurated, no team has won all 10 preliminary games and last night, backed by a noisy sold out crowd at Providence, Guyana Amazon Warriors continued their dominant...
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
Oct 05, 2019
It is sad that that date October 5 has gone from the memory bank of this nation. It does not occupy even infinitesimal space... more
Non-interference in the internal affairs of a state is a principle of international law. It prohibits foreign states from... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]