Man, who raped then abandoned teen, jailed for 18 years

An unremorseful 41-year-old Morris Patrick Johnson was sent to prison for 18 years yesterday, three months after a jury found him guilty of raping a 12-year-old girl, whom he left stranded by the roadside after the act.

Johnson, a taxi driver and father of two, had initially denied the charge which alleged that between August 12 and August 13, 2017 in Demerara, he engaged in sexual penetration with the underage girl. The convicted rapist was arraigned before Justice Brassington Reynolds yesterday for sentencing.

According to information, the young girl and some of her friends went to an event on the night of August 12, 2017, and were waiting on transportation to get home. During that time they boarded a ‘short drop’ taxi that was operated by Johnson.

It was reported that Johnson drove past the location his passengers were expected to get off.

While the 12-year-old’s friends forced their way out of the car, she was not so fortunate. She was taken to an isolated area where she was raped, and then left on a bridge. She had to find her way home the next day. The minor’s parents were informed by her friends about what had transpired; she was taken to the police. Thereafter, she was taken to the hospital where a medical examination confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted. Johnson was arrested and charged.

A probation report would tell of how Johnson grew up in a closely knit family and was able to complete his secondary education before taking on several jobs to sustain himself. His family members, including his mother, brother and reputed wife who is currently seven months pregnant, all indicated that he is a very hardworking and caring person.

His reputed wife, nevertheless, indicated to the probation officer that she is praying for the best. Prison officials, too, the probation officer said, had nothing bad to say about Johnson. According to the probation officer, persons in Johnson’s community spoke well of him, while others said that there were rumours circulating that he would indulge in similar activities.

The probation officer told the court that in a conversation with the rape survivor, the young girl revealed that she still gets nightmares of the incident which has resulted in her being teased and taunted by her peers. Her mother, on the other hand, told the probation officer that her daughter’s academic performance has decline since the incident.

The young girl was bold enough to face her rapist who sat calmly in the prisoner’s dock. From the witness box, the teenager delivered an emotional statement on the toll the incident has taken on her life. She cried that the day her innocence was snatched away was the worst day of her life. She disclosed that society mocked and blamed her, and even some of her friends became enemies.

According to the rape survivor, at one point, she became very depressed and “attempted suicide over and over again.” She said that Johnson has diminished her image. “I see men as the worst creature on earth.”

Johnson’s lawyer, Keoma Griffith, pleaded with the court to impose a light sentence, one that would see his client returning to be with his children.

To his family and common law spouse, Griffith said that Johnson is regarded “as a provider”. The lawyer also asked the court to consider that his client has an unblemished criminal record and cannot be seen as a menace to society.

However, State Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs lamented that even after being convicted by his peers; Johnson is still holding out that he is innocent.

Prosecutor Gibbs explained that Johnson has deprived the young girl of her innocence and the opportunity of deciding to whom she wanted to give her virginity, something she stressed that is very sacred to a woman. Further, the prosecutor highlighted that as a result of what Johnson did, at a young age, the girl has developed a distrust and hatred towards the opposite sex.

The prosecutor, nevertheless, urged the court to impose a sentence that will serve as a deterrent since sexual offences are becoming more and more prevalent in society. She added that the court needs to send a strong message that these sorts of acts will not be condoned.

In imposing the custodial sentence, Justice Reynolds told Johnson that he preyed on a young lady and her evident vulnerability. The judge further told the rape convict that he shattered the girl’s innocence and violated her integrity.

Johnson only becomes eligible for parole after serving 15 years behind bars.