Jagdeo got he eyes pon Lolo Field

When Jagdeo was president, nuff things use to happen and all was bad things. People talk bout corruption. Dem talk so much dat Ram Jattan boast how he gon jail Jagdeo. In fact, he promise to jail nuff people.

Now elections coming again. Dis time Jagdeo talking about jailing people and he spread a wide net. He talking bout jailing de people in de elections commission. If de commission tek a decision dat de PPP commissioners don’t agree wid is jail fuh somebody.

Dis focus pon GECOM begin since de PPP lose de elections in 2015. Poor Stevie. He was GECOM Chairman fuh twelve years and nobody never complain. Jagdeo win dem elections. But as soon as he lose, de one suddenly Stevie was no good. He was de wuss thing.

And dat happen because Stevie vote to kick out Boodoo from GECOM because he was doing some wrang things. He couldn’t seh he and Boodoo wasn’t friends or dat Boodoo was independent because as soon as he lef GECOM, Jagdeo tek him to wuk at Ohh Pee.

Dem boys hear dat Jagdeo had a meeting wid de head of de prisons over dem new cage wha Ram Jattan buy fuh prisoners. He want to know how many people one cage can hold. Dat mek dem believe he either thinking bout jailing de Cabinet, GECOM and anybody who talk bad bout him.

He got he eyes pon Lolo Field. It was Lolo Field who expose de kakishness wha was going on in GECOM. He ketch up wid de fake statements of poll and Jagdeo get vex. Now Jagdeo claim how he changing decisions dat dem odda commissioners tek.

And poor Claudette. Dem boys watching how de opposition commissioners treading light when dem want talk she name. Dem know dat she don’t have friends. De odda day when she vote wid de commissioners from de odda side, some of dem claim how she biased.

Dem boys want to know wha people gon seh when she vote wid de opposition commissioners.

Talk half and watch how GECOM getting threaten.