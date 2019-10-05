Latest update October 5th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GPHC beefs up security as thieves roam hospital

Oct 05, 2019 News 0

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is beefing up security, in the wake of reports that thieves are reportedly roaming the facility and stealing from employees.

the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Credible sources at the institution yesterday reported that over the past weeks, staffers have been mysteriously losing valuables in various departments, and were at loss as to what was happening until the secretary of the CEO became a recent latest victim.
According to officials, the woman left the office on a lunch break and returned to find her working bag ransacked, and her cellular phone, cash and other valuables missing. Hospital staffers reported that on the day this incident occurred, a Rastafarian man was observed entering the secretary’s quarters and exiting in minutes. He reportedly hurried along the hospital administrative block corridor.
An official indicated that most of the doors to offices in this departed have a sign that reads ‘Please knock and Enter”, and thieves have been taking advantage of this sign to seek out offices where the receptionists or secretaries might be away on other duties to enter and commit their crime.
This is made even easier since in most offices the receptionists, or secretaries operate in a small space at the front of these offices, which is not directly attached to the offices of managers. Hence, they are made to store bags and all other valuables in the said location, placing the items at easy access for the thieves.
Speaking to the CEO, Retired Brigadier, George Lewis, on the issue, he said that just recently the institution implemented new computerised security systems that would allow secretaries alone to open doors from within the offices, thus eradicating any form of free access by outsiders.
He added that security personnel are also manning these areas to lessen any cases of thefts in the various departments.
One official mentioned that thieves are visiting the facility under the pretext of attempting to seek medical attention, or visiting patients, but are instead looking for an opportunity that may present itself for them to steal from staffers.
The hospital also plans to utilise the strength of the police outpost at the facility to ensure that the compound is rid of such menace.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

History Created! Warriors clinch perfect performance with 10th win Unbroken 85-run stand between Pooran & Malik sink TKR to 4th spot

History Created! Warriors clinch perfect performance with 10th win...

Oct 05, 2019

Since 2013, when the Hero CPL was inaugurated, no team has won all 10 preliminary games and last night, backed by a noisy sold out crowd at Providence, Guyana Amazon Warriors continued their dominant...
Read More
Windies debutants Gajnabi and Grimmond makes donation to RHT Thunderbolt Flour Team; Pensioners treated

Windies debutants Gajnabi and Grimmond makes...

Oct 05, 2019

West Indian Sports Complex supports Winston Pompey Boxing Gym

West Indian Sports Complex supports Winston...

Oct 05, 2019

Tropical Springs Transport and DCC U15s to clash again this evening at DCC

Tropical Springs Transport and DCC U15s to clash...

Oct 05, 2019

BCB 80th Anniversary 1939-2019 Successful 80th Anniversary month long celebration ends

BCB 80th Anniversary 1939-2019 Successful 80th...

Oct 05, 2019

Limacol football finalists to be decided tonight

Limacol football finalists to be decided tonight

Oct 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019