GPHC beefs up security as thieves roam hospital

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), is beefing up security, in the wake of reports that thieves are reportedly roaming the facility and stealing from employees.

Credible sources at the institution yesterday reported that over the past weeks, staffers have been mysteriously losing valuables in various departments, and were at loss as to what was happening until the secretary of the CEO became a recent latest victim.

According to officials, the woman left the office on a lunch break and returned to find her working bag ransacked, and her cellular phone, cash and other valuables missing. Hospital staffers reported that on the day this incident occurred, a Rastafarian man was observed entering the secretary’s quarters and exiting in minutes. He reportedly hurried along the hospital administrative block corridor.

An official indicated that most of the doors to offices in this departed have a sign that reads ‘Please knock and Enter”, and thieves have been taking advantage of this sign to seek out offices where the receptionists or secretaries might be away on other duties to enter and commit their crime.

This is made even easier since in most offices the receptionists, or secretaries operate in a small space at the front of these offices, which is not directly attached to the offices of managers. Hence, they are made to store bags and all other valuables in the said location, placing the items at easy access for the thieves.

Speaking to the CEO, Retired Brigadier, George Lewis, on the issue, he said that just recently the institution implemented new computerised security systems that would allow secretaries alone to open doors from within the offices, thus eradicating any form of free access by outsiders.

He added that security personnel are also manning these areas to lessen any cases of thefts in the various departments.

One official mentioned that thieves are visiting the facility under the pretext of attempting to seek medical attention, or visiting patients, but are instead looking for an opportunity that may present itself for them to steal from staffers.

The hospital also plans to utilise the strength of the police outpost at the facility to ensure that the compound is rid of such menace.