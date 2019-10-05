Businessman charged for trying to corrupt GRA officer

By Trishan Craig

A 32-year-old resident of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara was yesterday granted bail after being placed before the courts for attempting to forge three motor vehicle licences.

Sewdharry Sookraj pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read to him in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

It was alleged that between May 28, 2018 and May 30, 2018 at the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) head office on Camp Street Georgetown, the defendant attempted to incite Christopher Ramlagan to forge three GRA licences by paying $25,000 to the said Christopher Ramlagan.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Trenton Lake who asked for reasonable bail to be granted to his client.

According to information during the period in question, the defendant allegedly contacted Ramlagan, who is an employee of GRA, and made an agreement to pay him $25,000 to forge the licences. Instead, the employee reported the matter to his superiors.

A report was made to the police who carried out an investigation into the alleged incident. They subsequently arrested Sookraj and charged him for the offence.

With no objections from the Police Prosecutor, Senior Magistrate Leron Daly upheld the submission made by the attorney and granted bail in the sum of $50,000 to the defendant.

He was instructed to make his next court appearance on November 15, 2019 for report on the completion of the file for trial.