Army Lieutenant remanded on guns, ammo and ganja charges – Passenger released on $250,000, bail

A serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) was on Thursday remanded to prison after being charged for the possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunitions and jointly charged with the passenger of his car who was granted bail for possession of narcotics.

Dominic Gilpin, 30, a Coast Guard lieutenant appeared before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, where he was represented by Attorneys-at-law Latchmie Rahaman and Siand Durjon.

Gilpin pleaded not guilty to both charges which alleged that on September 30, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, he had in his possession one .32 Taurus pistol and two .32 rounds without being a licensed firearm holder.

According to Gilpin’s attorneys, their client left his car unattended for a few minutes while on Lombard Street to conduct business in a shop with the passenger still seated in the car. They informed the court that their client usually leaves his car in the care of someone else when he’s at work.

They also stressed on the fact that since the arrest was made by the police, their client maintained his innocence and never gave any oral statement or signed any document as he is willing to prove that he is innocent of these charges.

Based on those grounds they made a bail application for Gilpin.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman objected to bail based on the prevalence of the offence and the punishment it attracts. Gilpin’s attorneys bail application was later denied by Principal Magistrate McGusty.

Paul Murray, 30, the passenger in Gilpin’s motor vehicle at the time the police made the discoveries was jointly charged with Gilpin for the possession of narcotics.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, which stated that on September 30, 2019, at Avenue of the Republic, Georgetown, they had in their possession five kilograms of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

Attorney-at-law Patrice Henry who represented Murray made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail citing that he was only a passenger in Gilpin’s car, in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Police prosecutor Seon Blackman again objected to bail being granted to both defendants based on the fact that the way the narcotics were discovered showed that the defendants had full knowledge and control.

According to reports, about 14:00hrs on the day in question ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) acting on information received apprehended motor vehicle PXX 94 which was driven and owned by Gilpin. They asked to conduct a search.

The court then heard that during the search on the vehicle, which was being occupied by Gilpin and Murray, they discovered a gun and ammunition between the driver and passenger seats.

While searching the car trunk, when the carpet of the trunk was lifted up, a parcel of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics was discovered.

They two men were then cautioned, arrested and taken into custody where they remained before making their court appearance.

Principal Magistrate McGusty released Murray on $250,000 with conditions attached that he must lodge his passport and report to the Central Police Station every Monday at 09:00hrs.

However, Gilpin wasn’t as fortunate since he was remanded to prison. Both defendants are expected to make their next court appearance on October 16, 2019.