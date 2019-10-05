All Utility Companies should have Public Hearings to account for performance-PUC Chairman

The Public Utilities Commission’s (PUC) Chairman, Dela Britton, in an interview with Kaieteur Radio on Tuesday said that all utility companies must have public hearings to give account for their performances.

According to Britton, the only utility company that is required to hold public hearings to report on its performances is the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL). This is because of an amended licence granted to company by the PUC in October 2010, which requires GPL to submit annually an Operating Standards and Performance Targets (OSPT) to the commission.

Those operating standards by which GPL has to abide, is in accordance with Section 25 (2) of the Public Utilities Act of 1999.

“It is mandated by Law and Licence…The PUC Act and the GPL licence that must be conducted that hearing that exercise, that procedure must be conducted in March of every year,” said Britton

The PUC was established by the Public Utilities Commission Act No.20 of 1990 as a regulatory body with the responsibility of overseeing Utility Companies in Guyana.

In Guyana there are three major Utility Industries namely Water, Electricity and Telecommunications. Under these Industries there are four companies that are currently operating in Guyana.

These Companies are the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GT&T) Digicel, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL).

However, the remaining Utility companies are not required to hold public hearings since the licences granted to these entities were not amended to have them report on their performances or operating standards.

When asked by the interviewer if it is necessary to have Public Hearings by the remaining utility companies that are not obligated by its licences to do so.

She responded, “I think it’s a fabulous Idea I don’t know who was the vehicle behind that (of obligating GPL to hold public hearings). It is fabulous; it would keep everybody on their toes.”

Britton also said that the Public Hearings would place these companies under scrutiny and the “microscope” which will cause them to up their game in performance and deliver the best service to its consumers.

The Public Utilities Commission’s functions are to regulate, investigate, set tariffs and improve development and expansion for these Companies and their consumers.

The Commission is made up a Chairman, three commissioners, one secretary and 15 employees.