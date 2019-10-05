Latest update October 5th, 2019 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

All Utility Companies should have Public Hearings to account for performance-PUC Chairman

Oct 05, 2019 News 0

The Public Utilities Commission’s (PUC) Chairman, Dela Britton, in an interview with Kaieteur Radio on Tuesday said that all utility companies must have public hearings to give account for their performances.
According to Britton, the only utility company that is required to hold public hearings to report on its performances is the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL). This is because of an amended licence granted to company by the PUC in October 2010, which requires GPL to submit annually an Operating Standards and Performance Targets (OSPT) to the commission.
Those operating standards by which GPL has to abide, is in accordance with Section 25 (2) of the Public Utilities Act of 1999.
“It is mandated by Law and Licence…The PUC Act and the GPL licence that must be conducted that hearing that exercise, that procedure must be conducted in March of every year,” said Britton
The PUC was established by the Public Utilities Commission Act No.20 of 1990 as a regulatory body with the responsibility of overseeing Utility Companies in Guyana.
In Guyana there are three major Utility Industries namely Water, Electricity and Telecommunications. Under these Industries there are four companies that are currently operating in Guyana.
These Companies are the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GT&T) Digicel, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) and the Guyana Power and Light Company (GPL).
However, the remaining Utility companies are not required to hold public hearings since the licences granted to these entities were not amended to have them report on their performances or operating standards.
When asked by the interviewer if it is necessary to have Public Hearings by the remaining utility companies that are not obligated by its licences to do so.
She responded, “I think it’s a fabulous Idea I don’t know who was the vehicle behind that (of obligating GPL to hold public hearings). It is fabulous; it would keep everybody on their toes.”
Britton also said that the Public Hearings would place these companies under scrutiny and the “microscope” which will cause them to up their game in performance and deliver the best service to its consumers.
The Public Utilities Commission’s functions are to regulate, investigate, set tariffs and improve development and expansion for these Companies and their consumers.
The Commission is made up a Chairman, three commissioners, one secretary and 15 employees.

More in this category

Sports

History Created! Warriors clinch perfect performance with 10th win Unbroken 85-run stand between Pooran & Malik sink TKR to 4th spot

History Created! Warriors clinch perfect performance with 10th win...

Oct 05, 2019

Since 2013, when the Hero CPL was inaugurated, no team has won all 10 preliminary games and last night, backed by a noisy sold out crowd at Providence, Guyana Amazon Warriors continued their dominant...
Read More
Windies debutants Gajnabi and Grimmond makes donation to RHT Thunderbolt Flour Team; Pensioners treated

Windies debutants Gajnabi and Grimmond makes...

Oct 05, 2019

West Indian Sports Complex supports Winston Pompey Boxing Gym

West Indian Sports Complex supports Winston...

Oct 05, 2019

Tropical Springs Transport and DCC U15s to clash again this evening at DCC

Tropical Springs Transport and DCC U15s to clash...

Oct 05, 2019

BCB 80th Anniversary 1939-2019 Successful 80th Anniversary month long celebration ends

BCB 80th Anniversary 1939-2019 Successful 80th...

Oct 05, 2019

Limacol football finalists to be decided tonight

Limacol football finalists to be decided tonight

Oct 05, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019