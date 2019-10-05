260 skilled youths graduate from industrial training

The National Training Project for Youth Empowerment under Board of Industrial Training yesterday graduated 260 of Guyana’s skilled and dedicated youths, who will now contribute to the country’s development.

The graduation ceremony, which was hosted at the National Cultural Centre in Georgetown, welcomed the youths who are now certified in welding, electrical installation, heavy-duty machinery, food preparation, computer repairs, and information technology after competing their four to six month courses.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Social Protection, Mr. Shelton Daniels, said that he believes that the Board of Industrial Training has certainly developed an industrial passion, which would have allowed them to survive for 109 years.

“Training is an art and there is an art in training. With this view in mind, the opportunity arises to be equipped with the marketable skills in a variety of occupations,” he says, and adds that that obtaining skills cannot go unnoticed.

The programme for National Training for Youth Empowerment, has the competency based in the Technical and Vocational Educational outlook, which aims to fill the shortage in entry level technical skills for both the private and public sectors.

The programme is currently being delivered in the ten administrative regions in Guyana, and its beneficiaries are the vulnerable youth.

“I am of the view that with prudent leadership at the national level, coupled with a proactive board, training would be intensive across the length and breadth of Guyana and all the trainers will benefit from the first class education system, whereby every child will be educated from nursery to university.”

President David Granger, during his keynote address, reiterated his pledge to invest in human capital to have a skilled workforce that will help in Guyana’s transformation.

“We need persons like you to man factories and plants which will form part of our low carbon industrial complexes: to explore and exploit more efficiency our natural resources…

“We need skilled personnel to build our aerodrome in the hinterland, bridges, roads and stellings, to improve access to our country, particularly in the area west of the Essequibo,” he stated.

As Guyana positions itself for oil revenues, the monies must be utilised correctly and more importantly managed prudently and President Granger is committed to doing so.

While Guyana’s petroleum revenue will be used to transform all of the nation’s sectors, the President reminded that it is vitally important that investments are placed on human capital.

“Government is committed to supporting programmes, especially programmes which can train workers to enter the digital market,” the President said.