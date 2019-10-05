15-years-old hospitalized after ‘Blacka’ freak accident

Fifteen-year -old Kennedy Duncan of ‘B’ Field Sophia is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he sustained injuries to the head while swimming into the Lamaha Canal, popularly known as the “Blacka” in ‘B’ Field Sophia.

Last Thursday, around 16:30 hrs Duncan and several of his friends went for an afternoon swim in the ‘Blacka.’ However, upon plunging into the canal, Duncan hit his head on what appears to be a piece of wood that was in the canal.

This resulted in him losing consciousness. After removing him from the canal Duncan friends laid him on a bridge and he was subsequently taken to the hospital to seek medical attention.

The teen’s mother, Gwendolyn Duncan, told Kaieteur News that she is fully aware that her son cannot swim… However he would normally take several trips to the Blacka with his friends who are all swimmers and they would enjoy the afternoon together.

Ms. Duncan further added that almost an hour after the boys left to go to the Canal, she received a call from one of her friends telling her to come to the hospital because her son is there.

“First I didn’t think it was serious… so I went to the Blacka to see if I find Kenny and that is when some other people tell me that he knocked his head in the Blacka and a car done carry him to the hospital. When I reach at the hospital, they had already bandage up his head but he was not talking or anything.”

Ms. Duncan stressed that although persons in the community are fully aware that the Blacka is a popular swimming spot for persons in ‘B’ Field and surrounding community, there are still instances where persons would be throwing equipment and sharp objects into the water and this needs to be stopped.