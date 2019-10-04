Woman nabbed in station trying to smuggle ganja to murder accused boyfriend

A West Bank Demerara woman is in deep trouble after attempting to smuggle a large quantity of ganja to her boyfriend, who is accused of murder.

Wondika Sandiford, 29, is alleged to committed the act on Wednesday at the Wales Police Station, West Bank Demerara.

According to police, about 13:00 hrs, a policeman was on duty attending to prisoners at the Wales Police Station.

At the time, the policeman was in the Enquiries Office.

One of the prisoners was Alexander La Cruz who is facing a murder charge.

La Cruz is among two others who were charged in the shooting death of phone card vendor Ron Mansfield at Westminster, West Bank Demerara, in June.

Police said that Sandiford, of La Parfait Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, came into the station and said she had a pair of sneakers for La Cruz.

The alert policeman examined the pair of shoes and observed that compressed plastic wrapper with a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems, were hidden beneath the soles of both shoes.

Police said that the girlfriend was notified of the discovery, and she began to behave in a disorderly manner.

The suspected narcotics was weighed in her presence and amounted to 360 grams.

The girlfriend is presently in custody at the Wales Police Station.

Police have indicated that she is to be charged.