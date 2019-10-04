Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Village bully’ terrorizes Anna Regina residents

Oct 04, 2019 News 0

Residents of Anna Regina Village, Essequibo are asking why police appear to be doing nothing to stop a well-known individual from terrorizing the community and vandalizing property.

Mohammed Sheriff’s damaged fence

Residents examine a drain the ‘village bully’ reportedly blocked with refuse

During a visit to the location on Sunday, residents spoke about being threatened by the individual, who seems to be above the law.
Kaieteur News understands that the alleged village bully has only been charged once, despite police at Anna Regina having several reports against him.
Responding to the reports, a senior police official said that police have a file with over ten reports made against the ‘village bully’, and had instructed a rank to place the individual before the court.
A police source indicated that the ‘village bully’ is at present before the court for allegedly attempting to defraud a resident.
Some alleged that the individual, who is said to be a businessman, is a very close friend of some ranks.
One terrified housewife who owns a variety store reported that just a few days ago the man sent a group of young boys to her business to threaten her. She said that later that day, the man came himself and loudly declared that he will rape her and force her husband to watch as well.
Kaieteur News was present when the ‘bully’ appeared and advanced menacingly on the group of villagers, many of whom instantly retreated to their homes.
This incident was recorded on a mobile phone.
Villagers accused the ‘bully’ of peddling drugs to many young villagers, who have been reportedly breaking into the homes of villagers.
They pointed out a group of men on bicycles who rode past several times, while hurling profanities. Several mothers also accused the individual of sexually harassing their daughters.
Some residents said they are hoping for a peaceful and speedy resolution.
One businessman said they were so frustrated with the state of things that they are contemplating, forming a group with intentions to defend themselves, since the police seemed to be lagging behind with regards to prosecuting the man.
Businessman Mohammed Sheriff noted that just last week the man attacked him in his yard as he was speaking to an NDC councilor.
Villagers confirmed his story, and supported his reports that the bully broke drainage pipes outside the man’s home, removed his CCTV camera, and vandalized the businessman’s truck.

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win over Tallawahs

Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win...

Oct 04, 2019

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors, back by a capacity crowd of flag-waving fans who danced in the stands all night, registered an emphatic 77-win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence last...
Read More
KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of student-athletes contest field events on first day

KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of...

Oct 04, 2019

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

Oct 04, 2019

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive venue identified GFF’s Forde conducts official visit to Essequibo Pomeroon FA

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive...

Oct 04, 2019

BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT Bakewell, Blairmont, De Edward, RHT Tigers, Tamarind Root, No 72 Cut &Load advance to final stage

BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT...

Oct 04, 2019

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs Tourney Gudakesh Motie slams brilliant century; six clubs advance to playoffs

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs Tourney Gudakesh Motie...

Oct 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019