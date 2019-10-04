‘Village bully’ terrorizes Anna Regina residents

Residents of Anna Regina Village, Essequibo are asking why police appear to be doing nothing to stop a well-known individual from terrorizing the community and vandalizing property.

During a visit to the location on Sunday, residents spoke about being threatened by the individual, who seems to be above the law.

Kaieteur News understands that the alleged village bully has only been charged once, despite police at Anna Regina having several reports against him.

Responding to the reports, a senior police official said that police have a file with over ten reports made against the ‘village bully’, and had instructed a rank to place the individual before the court.

A police source indicated that the ‘village bully’ is at present before the court for allegedly attempting to defraud a resident.

Some alleged that the individual, who is said to be a businessman, is a very close friend of some ranks.

One terrified housewife who owns a variety store reported that just a few days ago the man sent a group of young boys to her business to threaten her. She said that later that day, the man came himself and loudly declared that he will rape her and force her husband to watch as well.

Kaieteur News was present when the ‘bully’ appeared and advanced menacingly on the group of villagers, many of whom instantly retreated to their homes.

This incident was recorded on a mobile phone.

Villagers accused the ‘bully’ of peddling drugs to many young villagers, who have been reportedly breaking into the homes of villagers.

They pointed out a group of men on bicycles who rode past several times, while hurling profanities. Several mothers also accused the individual of sexually harassing their daughters.

Some residents said they are hoping for a peaceful and speedy resolution.

One businessman said they were so frustrated with the state of things that they are contemplating, forming a group with intentions to defend themselves, since the police seemed to be lagging behind with regards to prosecuting the man.

Businessman Mohammed Sheriff noted that just last week the man attacked him in his yard as he was speaking to an NDC councilor.

Villagers confirmed his story, and supported his reports that the bully broke drainage pipes outside the man’s home, removed his CCTV camera, and vandalized the businessman’s truck.