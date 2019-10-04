Two soldiers trained in parachute folding, maintenance

Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The Guyana Defence Force is welcoming back two of its members of the Special Forces Squadron, Lieutenant (Lt) Kaya Dover and Sergeant (SGT) Chris Corbin, who are now qualified Parachute Riggers. The two successfully completed the Parachute Folding and Maintenance Course at the Centro de Instrucao Para-Quedista, General Pehna, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
During the six-month long course, they completed the Jump Master Course, and training in Cargo Preparation and Launching, Parachute Folding, and Care and Maintenance of Parachute and Equipment Their education consisted of theoretical teaching, practical demonstrations and exercises.
