Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

Oct 04, 2019 Sports 0

Yesterday afternoon at the Marriott Hotel; the Guyana Amazon Warriors which played the Jamaica Tallawahs last evening were presented with a quantity Hypermalt by S.C Imports of 21 Camp & North Road, Georgetown under the tag line ‘Candies for all occasions’.

Orin Bailey collects the Hypermalt of behalf of the Warriors from S.C Imports Ricardo Devers

The presentation was done by S.C Imports representative Ricardo Devers to Orin Bailey, who collected on behalf of the Warriors. The Warriors lead the points table and play their final preliminary match tonight against TKR at Providence from 20:00hrs. S.C Imports are the sole distributors for Hypermalt in Guyana.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win over Tallawahs

Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win...

Oct 04, 2019

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors, back by a capacity crowd of flag-waving fans who danced in the stands all night, registered an emphatic 77-win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence last...
Read More
KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of student-athletes contest field events on first day

KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of...

Oct 04, 2019

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

Oct 04, 2019

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive venue identified GFF’s Forde conducts official visit to Essequibo Pomeroon FA

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive...

Oct 04, 2019

BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT Bakewell, Blairmont, De Edward, RHT Tigers, Tamarind Root, No 72 Cut &Load advance to final stage

BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT...

Oct 04, 2019

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs Tourney Gudakesh Motie slams brilliant century; six clubs advance to playoffs

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs Tourney Gudakesh Motie...

Oct 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019