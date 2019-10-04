S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

Yesterday afternoon at the Marriott Hotel; the Guyana Amazon Warriors which played the Jamaica Tallawahs last evening were presented with a quantity Hypermalt by S.C Imports of 21 Camp & North Road, Georgetown under the tag line ‘Candies for all occasions’.

The presentation was done by S.C Imports representative Ricardo Devers to Orin Bailey, who collected on behalf of the Warriors. The Warriors lead the points table and play their final preliminary match tonight against TKR at Providence from 20:00hrs. S.C Imports are the sole distributors for Hypermalt in Guyana.