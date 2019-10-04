S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
Yesterday afternoon at the Marriott Hotel; the Guyana Amazon Warriors which played the Jamaica Tallawahs last evening were presented with a quantity Hypermalt by S.C Imports of 21 Camp & North Road, Georgetown under the tag line ‘Candies for all occasions’.
The presentation was done by S.C Imports representative Ricardo Devers to Orin Bailey, who collected on behalf of the Warriors. The Warriors lead the points table and play their final preliminary match tonight against TKR at Providence from 20:00hrs. S.C Imports are the sole distributors for Hypermalt in Guyana.
Oct 04, 2019By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors, back by a capacity crowd of flag-waving fans who danced in the stands all night, registered an emphatic 77-win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence last...
Oct 04, 2019
Oct 04, 2019
Oct 04, 2019
Oct 04, 2019
Oct 04, 2019
I felt truly disgusted when at the celebration of life event for Andaiye held at the Arthur Chung Centre to mark her death,... more
The PNCR has a plan. It is negotiating a new agreement with the Alliance for Change but it has not entered into any new... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As she delivered the unanimous decision of the 11 members of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]