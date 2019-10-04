Jagdeo seh he sorry

Old people got a saying,”Sorry mek li’l boy mash big man toe.” That merely means that a mischievous young boy can deliberately step on some big man toe, willfully, then tell him “sorry.”

Jagdeo behave just like that li’l boy. He tell reporters how he sorry he cut ads to de Big Market paper when he was President. Dem boys didn’t know that he use to control everything. Dem always believe that Jagdeo had he juniors who was responsible fuh certain areas. He was de one responsible fuh de media.

Yesterday Jagdeo tell dem reporters how he sorry. He know very well he ain’t sorry but because de Big Market paper accuse Soulja Bai people of withholding ads. Jagdeo decide that wha he d wasn’t spiteful but wha happen this time was spiteful.

De man even had de nerve fuh cry in front of dem reporters to show how he sorry.

Yesterday he was really on show. He had de nerve to tell dem same reporters how he don’t trust Patto wid money. This was de man allow he friends and family to tek whatever he put in front of dem. Dem boys asking how he get de mansion he got and all dem odda property.

Nutten couldn’t move and let him see. De next thing dem boys know is dem suddenly had some rich people. People end up with mansion and pool house when dem didn’t even have a bicycle a few weeks before.

He friend Rob de Earth even end up owning a radio station which he sell and mek a big profit.

And that wasn’t de whole story. This same man now telling people how de government should move everybody away from de coast. Dem boys been hearing this fuh as long as Guyana was inexistence. That was de case since Jagdeo was a li’l boy. Yet he go and build he house in de middle of de ocean.

He deh right pun de seawall at Sparendaam. Dem boys seh when some people house flood he own gun wash away.

Talk half and rest assured anodda sorry coming.