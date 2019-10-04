Inaugural Teaching Conference underway ̶ Pres. Granger reaffirms his commitment to education in Guyana

As education remains one of the greatest indicators of development, tertiary level teachers from across the country participated yesterday in Guyana’s first Teaching Conference which provided the ideal platform for development through education.

Investing in educators for academic growth and national development is the focus of the conference which was organised by the University of Guyana (UG) in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Cyril Potter College of Education (CPCE).

Addressing attendees at the opening ceremony, President David Granger reiterated the government’s overarching message of investment in education.

“Every teacher will benefit from improved teacher training… [teachers] are central to achieving the aims of educations which are to produce graduates equipped with the knowledge, skills and values…for national development. Educational standards would decline unless there is a corps of trained and qualified teachers capable of upholding the standards that we expect,” President Granger said.

According to the Head of State, creating and sustaining conducive conditions for teachers and students will ensure Guyana has an excellent, equitable education system. This system, he explained, will catapult

Guyana’s development and provide immense opportunities for growth and development throughout the nation.

“Teacher training is vital to preparing our educators for the role which they will be expected to play in ensuring quality and inclusive education for all.”

Education Minister, Dr. Nicolette Henry, also delivering remarks today, emphasised the need for greater investment in young people and to creating a confident, competent labour force.

“Investing in young people and their competencies, their talents, and their aspirations is critical. I think we can all agree that the 21st century graduate must be well educated in the broadest sense,” Minister Henry remarked.

Reiterating the need for inclusive education, both the president and the Education Minister explained that inclusivity is the best way forward, ensuring that the ministry’s mandate to eliminate illiteracy, modernise education and strengthen tolerance is fulfilled to provide a good life for all Guyanese.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Education, has been advocating for and integrating STEAM learning into classrooms. STEAM learning is 21st Century learning involving Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics to create holistic students.

Also engaging the educators present was Deputy Vice Chancellor of UG, Professor Paloma Mohamed who shared anecdotes of her time as a student of the university while outlining plans for the future of UG.

Other presenters during the course of the meeting will include Lecturer, Faculty of Education Humanities, Dr. Melissa Ifill, Director of Nations School of Business and Management, Dr. Brian O’Toole, Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson, along with consultants and professors from Trinidad and Tobago and Arizona State University. Several other stakeholders from the University of Guyana will also engage the teachers during the two-day session. (DPI)