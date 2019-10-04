Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win over Tallawahs

By Sean Devers

The Guyana Amazon Warriors, back by a capacity crowd of flag-waving fans who danced in the stands all night, registered an emphatic 77-win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence last night to extend their winning streak to nine matches with TKR up next tonight from 20:00hrs in their final preliminary game. The Warriors moved to 18 points from nine matches.

Spearheaded by an 88-run fifth wicket stand between Skipper and player-of-the-match Shoib Malik and Sherfane Rutherford and an unbroken 60 between Malik and Kemo Paul, the home team recovered from being 8-4 in the second over to reach 157-6.

Malik’s 73 lasted 45 balls and was decorated with five fours and two sixes while Rutherford faced 43 balls and reached the boundary five times and cleared it once in his entertaining 45. Paul finished unbeaten on 18 from 20 balls with a six.

Oshane Thomas (2-40) and Derval Green (2-23) were the most successful bowlers for the Tallawahs which lost Chris Gayle first ball and never recovered to be bowled out for 79 in 16.3 overs as Imran Tahir (3-12), Paul (2-2), Qais Ahmad (2-20), Green, a crowd favourite here, 1-20 and Malik who finished off the one-sided contest with the last wicket did the damage with the ball.

Warriors, who made one change from their match; replacing Ben Laughlin with Oasis Ahmad, won toss and elected to bat on good track and fast outfield and have regretted that decision when they lost four wickets in four balls to be 8-4 in the second ball of second over.

The Warriors leading run scorer Brandon King (1) was bowled with a delivery that nipped back from the powerfully built Oshane Thomas before Shimron Hetmyer seemed a bit unfortunate to be adjudged caught behind next ball.

In the next over, Chanderpaul Hemraj (2) was bowled playing on the back foot off Derval Green who trapped Nicolas Pooran in front first ball and Green was on a hat-trick which Rutherford averted when a raucous appeal for LBW was turned down.

Rutherford joined Malik and they provided a fantastic recovery with the experienced Malik playing the supporting role with impeccable timing and placement. The pair rotated the strike nicely as Rutherford hit Steven Jacobs for the first six of the 16th contest between the two teams which had a close to capacity crowd that danced in the stands and waved thousands of Yellow Warriors flags. At the half-way stage the Warriors were 67-4.

After hitting five fours and a six, the left-hander lofted Zahir Khan low down to Guyanese Trevon Griffith at long-off with the score 90-5, ending a magnificent 88-run fifth wicket stand.

Malik was his usual elegant self, caressed the ball sweetly before pushing Dwayne Smith into the Green Stand over extra cover and soon posted his 52nd T20 fifty before Chris Green (2) was bowled by a slider between his legs at 96-6.

Malik launched into Thomas in the penultimate over and hit him for an effortless six before punching him gloriously past cover for a boundary while Kemo Paul dumped Thomas for the second six in an expensive over which cost 26. Derval Green bowled the final over in which he conceded just seven runs leaving his team without Andre Russell and Rovman Powell, to get 157 to win.

The two-time champions started the chase in horrendous fashion when Chris Gayle, the only centurion this season was bowled first delivery with a perfect arm-ball from Green and when Chadwick (8) hit Imran Tahir to long-on; Tallawahs were 16-2, the Warriors banked on spin for early wickets.

But the 22-year-old Phillips, the tournament’s leading run scorer, was still there and he was joined by Bangladeshi Linton Das. The New Zealand right-hander was looking good and had reached 21 from 28 balls with three four’s before he was removed by part time left arm spinner Hemraj to leave the Tallawahs on 33-3.

And despite 21 with two boundaries for Liton Das and 11 from Guyanese Jacobs, nobody else got into double figures as the Tallawahs slipped to their eight defeat for what has been a disappointing 2019 CPL season.