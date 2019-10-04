First flood lights football starts; Exclusive venue identified GFF’s Forde conducts official visit to Essequibo Pomeroon FA

Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM
The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, conducted an official visit to the Essequibo–Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) over the period Sept 27-28, 2019, where he conducted some key activities to promote development in the Region.
Among the highlights of his visit was the kick off of the first flood lights football tournament at the Queenstown football ground on September 27 between Queenstown FC and Mainstay FC on the field that was recently lit by the Regional Democratic Council in partnership with the club.
It is expected the community will be hosting night games at that venue in the future. Additionally, he paid a courtesy call on the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dennis Jaikarran, to discuss football development within the Region and explored the potential for future collaboration.
The REO subsequently identified a field in Henrietta Scheme, which will be leased to the GFF and developed as an exclusive football venue. The office of the EPFA will be located at this venue as well.
Forde also met with business leaders within the Region and discussed several opportunities for partnership with the EPFA.
