Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive venue identified GFF’s Forde conducts official visit to Essequibo Pomeroon FA

Oct 04, 2019 Sports 0

The President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, conducted an official visit to the Essequibo–Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) over the period Sept 27-28, 2019, where he conducted some key activities to promote development in the Region.

GFF President, President Forde (2nd right) with Region 2 Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dennis Jaikarran in the presence of EPFA officials.

Among the highlights of his visit was the kick off of the first flood lights football tournament at the Queenstown football ground on September 27 between Queenstown FC and Mainstay FC on the field that was recently lit by the Regional Democratic Council in partnership with the club.
It is expected the community will be hosting night games at that venue in the future. Additionally, he paid a courtesy call on the Regional Executive Officer (REO), Dennis Jaikarran, to discuss football development within the Region and explored the potential for future collaboration.
The REO subsequently identified a field in Henrietta Scheme, which will be leased to the GFF and developed as an exclusive football venue. The office of the EPFA will be located at this venue as well.
Forde also met with business leaders within the Region and discussed several opportunities for partnership with the EPFA.

More in this category

Sports

Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win over Tallawahs

Hero CPL T20 Warriors extend winning streak to nine with 77-run-win...

Oct 04, 2019

By Sean Devers The Guyana Amazon Warriors, back by a capacity crowd of flag-waving fans who danced in the stands all night, registered an emphatic 77-win over the Jamaica Tallawahs at Providence last...
Read More
KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of student-athletes contest field events on first day

KMPA Junior Olympic Games Scores of...

Oct 04, 2019

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

S.C Imports make donation the Warriors

Oct 04, 2019

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive venue identified GFF’s Forde conducts official visit to Essequibo Pomeroon FA

First flood lights football starts; Exclusive...

Oct 04, 2019

BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT Bakewell, Blairmont, De Edward, RHT Tigers, Tamarind Root, No 72 Cut &Load advance to final stage

BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT...

Oct 04, 2019

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs Tourney Gudakesh Motie slams brilliant century; six clubs advance to playoffs

BCB/Stag Beer 50-Overs Tourney Gudakesh Motie...

Oct 04, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019