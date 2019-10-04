Eyewitness fails to point out accused in attempted murder of “Short Boss”

A prosecution witness yesterday failed to identify businessman Abdul Imran Khan as the individual who had attacked Romario Balget, called ‘Short Boss outside of the Palm Court Night Club on Main Street.

Khan is on an attempted murder charge in connection with the alleged attack on Balget.

Special Prosecutor Latchmie Rahamat had called the witness to the stand to testify in the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

The charge alleged that on October 28, 2018, at Main Street, Georgetown, Khan, 31, of 11 Austin Street, Campbellville, unlawfully and maliciously wounded Balget.

with intent to commit murder.

The PI is being heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

Special Prosecutor Latchmie Rahamat, who is representing the State in the matter, yesterday called the eyewitness to testify in relation to what transpired on the day of the incident, since he was with Balget on the day in question.

During his testimony yesterday the witness, who is a friend of the victim was asked, if he would be able to identify the alleged attacker if he saw him again.

His response was “yes”.

The witness was then asked to look around the courtroom and point out the accused.At that time the accused was sitting in the prisoner’s dock.

With a smile, the witness looked around the courtroom and said he does not see the accused in court.

Prosecutor Rahamat then asked him if he understands the question, causing attorney-at-law Glenn Hanoman, who is representing the defendant, to object.

According to Hanoman, the witness had already answered the question and the prosecutor should not be given the opportunity to rephrase her question.

Later on in his testimony the witness, who also claimed that he was assaulted during the incident said he knows the defendant well since he had seen him several times..

According to reports, on the day in question, around 02:00 hrs, Balget went to the Palm Court Night Club on Main Street where he and his friends spent an hour.

It is alleged that as Balget and his friends were about to leave the nightclub, Khan and others were standing at the gateway. As a result, Balget and his friends walked between Khan and his friends.

The court heard that Khan became annoyed and dealt Balget several punches to his head and face, causing him to sustain injuries.

Khan then allegedly continued to cuff and kick Balget, while Balget was lying on the ground in an unconscious state. He is then alleged to have picked up a bottle and slashed Balget across the right side of his face.

The injured man was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent two emergency surgeries.

At Khan’s first court appearance before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan, he was remanded to prison after the Chief Magistrate cited public safety.

However, his lawyer, Glenn Hanoman, made a bail application before Justice Sandil Kissoon, who granted Khan bail in the sum of $700,000.

The matter will continue on October 21, 2019.