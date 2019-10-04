Latest update October 4th, 2019 12:59 AM

Cops seek suspect who allegedly hired man to kill policewoman’s relative

Police are seeking an individual who allegedly hired a 34-year-old Tucville resident to kill a policewoman’s relative.
The alleged ‘hired killer’ was shot in the stomach two Wednesdays ago when he drew a firearm on ranks in the East La Penitence Police Station.
Police had arrested the ‘hired man’ in a female police sergeant’s Lamaha Springs, Greater Georgetown home.
The policewoman is said to be overseas.
Kaieteur News understands that around 01.00 hrs, two Wednesdays ago, ranks at the East La Penitence Police Station received a report that an intruder was in the policewoman’s house.
A squad went to the area, where they allegedly apprehended the 34-year-old man in the premises.
They then took him to the East La Penitence Police Station.
They were preparing to frisk the suspect, when he allegedly drew a handgun from the crotch of his pants. A rank then shot him in the stomach.
On being questioned, the wounded man allegedly said that someone had hired him to kill a relative of the policewoman in whose house he was apprehended.
The suspect reportedly had a photograph of the relative. According to sources, the policewoman had filed a restraining order prohibiting the relative from entering her property.
The suspect reportedly also said that a driver had taken him to the property and was waiting in the area for him.
Police returned to the scene and apprehended the driver. They also impounded the car.

