CGX, Frontera Energy fund “groundbreaking” academic research programme for UG

By Kiana Wilburg

With Guyana’s offshore petroleum reserves estimated to be over six billion barrels, much of the attention has been on the development of the local labour force as well as businesses so that they may be equipped to take advantage of same.

But what is being done for the development of the non-petroleum sectors?

What is being done to prepare the next generation of Guyana’ youths to adapt when the economy is gearing to wean itself from oil revenues?

Considering the gravity of these questions, two oil companies, CGX Energy Inc. and its joint venture partner, Frontera Energy Corporation (FEC), have demonstrated a great deal of foresight by partnering with Trent University to provide the University of Guyana with a transformative academic and research programme.

An agreement to cement this educational partnership was signed yesterday at the Education Lecture Theatre of the University of Guyana between the officials of the respective agencies involved. Those in attendance at the event included Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe; CGX Vice President, Michael Stockinger; and FEC Vice President for Operations and Development, Mr. Duncan Nightingale.

The programme which commits CDN$5M towards advanced academic and research programmes for the University of Guyana with technical assistance from Trent University is the brainchild of CGX Executive Chairman, Professor Suresh Narine.

Importantly, the programme is targeted at addressing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals as they apply to Guyana. As such, the training and research programmes will focus on the following areas: watershed ecosystems and water quality, sustainable food and agriculture, indigenous studies, natural products, materials physics and chemistry.

This newspaper understands that funding covers six elements over five years which will involve a top-notch team of academics from Trent University and industry professionals from FEC and CGX under the leadership of internationally acclaimed Guyanese Professor and Research Scientist; Suresh Narine.

The funding of the 12 scholarship awards for the pursuit of advanced level degrees at Trent University will focus on the development and funding of local research projects in areas of greatest national need for Guyana; and the provision of technical support in areas critical to the transformation of The University of Guyana.

Dr. Neil Emery, Vice President, Research and Innovation at Trent University said that partnering in the new research programme is a natural evolution for Trent’s long relationship with the Guyanese nation.

He further stated that for over 50 years, Trent has welcomed outstanding Guyanese students who graduate to fulfilling and successful careers. The Vice President continued, “When Guyanese Dr. Suresh Narine, himself a Trent alumnus, accepted a prestigious Professorship and Research Chair position at Trent University in 2009, the institution also deepened its ties with Guyana and formed a relationship with Guyana’s Institute of Applied Science and Technology.”

He added, “Today, we are delighted to continue to host Guyanese students as an integral partner in this ground-breaking CSR programme. This effort will engage Trent’s world-class programmes, guided by a renowned faculty and enabled by unique infrastructure in support of Guyana-centered research programmes targeted at the realization of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.”

It was also noted at the event that Trent University is well-positioned to lead the training for Guyanese graduate students with a long-standing reputation as a leader in social and environmental innovation. In fact, Trent is home to the first-ever Ph.D. programme in Indigenous Studies in North America, a globally-recognized School of the Environment, and a world-renowned Centre for Biomaterials Research. The University has also secured numerous academic and professional awards for sustainable food and development.

ABOUT TRENT UNVERSITY

Topping the charts as the number one undergraduate university in Ontario for the ninth year running, holding strong as number three in its category in all of Canada, and leading several more national and provincial categories, Trent University has had another impressive showing in the 2020 Maclean’s University Rankings.

On the 2020 Maclean’s University Rankings Highlights, it is noted to be the number one undergraduate university in Ontario for nine years in a row; top three university in Canada; number one in Canada for Scholarships, 19 years running; top four undergraduate university in Canada for overall reputation and number one in Ontario for highest quality

“Numbers are only one part of a larger story, but there’s no denying that Trent’s rankings are impressive,” says Trent University president and vice-chancellor Dr. Leo Groarke. He added, “This year’s Maclean’s rankings, individually and cumulatively, tell a compelling story of why Trent continues to be the number one ranked undergraduate institution in Ontario, and a highly sought university for top students and faculty from across Canada and around the world.”

In addition to leading in the overall undergraduate category, the University also held its long-standing ranking as the number one undergraduate university in Canada for scholarships and bursaries for the 19th year in a row. Trent also led the undergraduate category in several other key indicators for reputation and student support, including: number one in Ontario for students and faculty who have received national awards and number one in the province for promoting Indigenous visibility and for academic advising staff.

Furthermore, the rankings also show Trent’s reputation on the rise, as the University moved up one spot from last year to take the number four position in all of Canada, and number one in Ontario, for reputation in the undergraduate category.

In the overall national reputational rankings, which compare all 49 universities across the country, Trent also moved up the rankings, solidifying itself among the top five undergraduate universities in Canada for overall reputation, the number one undergraduate university in Ontario for highest overall quality, and the number two undergraduate university in Ontario in the most innovative category and for producing leaders of tomorrow.

For the second year in a row, the prestigious Trent School of the Environment received special recognition in the rankings, named among the top 20 universities in all of Canada, across all categories, for top environmental science programs – the only primarily undergraduate institution on the list. In the same category, Trent’s environmental science program was ranked among the top 10 in Canada for program reputation. (See link for more information: https://www.trentu.ca/news/story/25231)