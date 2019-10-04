Bisram’s mother, co-accused $4M cop-bribing trial… Attorney asks for adjournment to lead defence after four months notice

By Trishan Craig

Sharmilla Inderjali, the mother of US-based fugitive, Marcus Bisram, and Maryanna Lionel, are yet to lead a defence in their matter as their attorney asked for an adjournment to brief them.

They were charged for allegedly offering a detective $4M for him to suppress evidence against Bisram, whose name was mentioned in a joint murder charge.

Inderjali, 45, who resides at Number 72 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Lionel, 25, sister of one of the accused charged with the killing of Faiyaz Narinedatt, are currently out on a total of $3M bail.

It is alleged that the women, during November 2016, offered a detective at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, $4M for him to suppress evidence against Bisram.

The women, who are being represented by Attorney-at-law Sanjeev Datadin, were each called upon to lead a defence as their trial continues before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

However, attorney Datadin asked for an adjournment, on the grounds that his clients were not yet prepared to lead a defence.

This saw an objection from Police Prosecutor Richard Harris, who is representing the state. He noted that the defendants were given four months to prepare.

He added that on the last two occasions the women had to be summoned to make an appearance.

Defence council also cited the right of his clients to be briefed in their matters before proceeding. The attorney further stressed that, on his side they were lenient with the prosecution when they were changing persons to represent the state.

The adjournment was granted and Magistrate Daly postponed the matter until October 15, next. The attorney further asked for a court order to be made by the magistrate instructing the prosecutor to return the passports of the defendants to them and present to the court the alleged bag of bribe money on the upcoming date.

Fighting extradition

Marcus Bisram of Number 70 Village Corentyne, Berbice, and the United States of America; was charged for the murder of Faiyaz Narinedatt which allegedly took place between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016 at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

He is charged along with Orlando Dickie, 39, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Radesh Motie, 39, an excavator operator, of 124 Number 78 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Diadath Datt, 18, of 98 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice; Harripaul Parsram, 49, of 164 Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice and Niran Yacoob, 37, of 65 Number 67 Village, Corentyne Berbice.

It is also alleged that Bisram procured Dickie, Motie, Datt, Parsram and Yacoob to murder Narinedatt. The men have since been committed to stand trial at the Berbice High Court.

According to reports, on the day of the killing, Bisram had a party at his home, which Narinedatt and a few others attended.

At some point Narinedatt went to the back of the yard to urinate. Bisram allegedly followed Narinedatt and began making sexual advances towards him. It was reported that Narine slapped Bisram and pushed him away.

It was then that Bisram allegedly instructed his friends to kill Narinedatt.

It was reported that the overseas-based Guyanese told his friends he would ensure they would not be caught.

Several men allegedly beat Narinedatt at the businessman’s premises.

He was reportedly then taken to a roadway and beaten until he fell into a drain. The men then reportedly took the carpenter by vehicle to Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, where they dumped the body and drove over it with a car to make it appear like a road accident.

New York Judge, Peggy Kuo, filed the Certificate of Extraditability and Order of Commitment, paving the way for Bisram, who was arrested at a New York beachfront property, in Far Rockaway, Queens, on July 4, 2017 to return to his native Guyana.