BCB/Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament RHT Bakewell, Blairmont, De Edward, RHT Tigers, Tamarind Root, No 72 Cut &Load advance to final stage

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) organised Lets Bet Sports 100 Balls Tournament continued last week with matches played across the county. Heavy rain affected most of the matches in the New Amsterdam/Canje Sub-Zone but all of the matches in Zone A and B were played.

Matches are being played in four different areas namely, West Berbice, New Amsterdam/Canje, LowerCorentyne and Upper Corentyne. Each area would crown its own champion which will then clash in another tournament to decide the overall Berbice champion.

Among the teams advancing to the third round of matches are Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Tamarind Root, Blairmont, D’Edward, RH Tigers, No. 70 A, No. 64 Fighting Marines, No. 72 All Stars and No. 68 Turn Team. The tournament continues next week Sunday and is on scheduled to be completed by the end of November. The Guyana Lottery Company has pumped $1.1M into the hosting of the five tournaments. A total of 80 teams are involved making it the largest cricket event in the West Indies.

Following are the results of recent matches:

Police defeated Edinburgh by 84 runs – Police 170-9 from 16.4 overs, B. Amsterdam 52, A. Griffith 42, D. Seepersaud 3-50 off 4.2 overs. Edinburgh 86-9 from 16.4 overs, Bhiro Rajbeen 31. Drakes 3-9 off 2 overs.

No. 70 Spartans beat No 48 Challengers by 7 wickets – No. 48 Challenger 99 off 16.4 overs. B. Seenauth 25, Naeem Yacoob 3-27 off 4 overs. No. 70 Spartans 100 off 11.1 overs. Tameshwar Ramoutar 32, R.Potayaya 1-12 off 2 overs.

No. 64 Fighting Marines defeated No 69 Vikings by 17 runs – No. 64 Marines 150-8 off 16.4 overs, Jason Itwaru 42, Saeed Rahaman 34. Viendra Gooniah 3-30 off 4.2 overs. No. 69 Vikings 133-6 off 16.4 overs, S. Ramrattan 28, Charles France 3-16 off 4.2 overs.

No. 72 All Stars beat No 72 Cut and Load by 2 runs – No. 72 Cut and Load 162 all out off 16.4 overs. Rishi Persaud 47, Mahendra Bhoj 48, A. Singh 4-41 off 3.2 overs, Pradeep Gobin 3-14 off 4.2 overs. No. 72 All Stars 164-7 off 16.4 overs. K. Chatterpaul 30, A. Hemchand 24, R. Persaud 2-35 off 4.2 overs.

No. 68 Turn Team defeated No 70 Young Blood by 56 runs – No. 68 made 197-6 off 16.4 overs. Tootaram Persaud led with 79, Jason Hulosie 41. M. Asarudeen 1-19 off 3 overs. No. 70 Young Blood were bowled out for 142 in 16.2 overs. D. Rampersaud 53, Dhaneshwar Ghanie-3-29 off 3 overs.

RHT Bakewell defeated Albion Open by 60 Runs – RHT Bakewell 180-4 off 16.4 overs. Junior Sinclair 51, Sylus Tyndall 50 not out, P. Baldeo 3-33 off 3 overs. Albion Open 120-9 off 16.4 overs. Lyodi Lewis 38, Sylus Tyndall 1-16 off 3 overs.

RHT Tigers defeated Kilcoy by 8 wickets – Kilcoy were sent packing for 75 off 11.3 overs. S. Mohabir 16, J. Persaud 14, Jamal Jarvis 4-8 off 3 overs. RHT Tigers made 79-3 off 10.3 overs. Mark Papannah 25, Delbert Hicks 21, H. Mohammed 1-9 from 3 overs.

Blairmont Cricket Club defeated Paradise by 35 runs – BCC posted 149-8 off 16.4 overs. Zameer Inshan 36, Hanskumar Singh 35, Shabeer Baksh 28, F. Fordyce 2-29. Paradise 114 all out, G. Grant-27, P. Raid 17, Javed Karim 4-16, Shabeer Baksh 4-22.

D’ Edward defeated Achievers by 6 wickets – In a match reduced to 7.4 overs due to heavy rainfall, Achievers 50-8, Quancy Mc Pherson 20, Heralall Bridegelall 3-8, Navin Rampersaud 3-3. D’ Edward CC 52-4 in 6 overs, Jaipaul Hiralall 20 not out.

Most of the matches in Zone B (New Amsterdam) were washed out due to heavy rainfall; some of these matches would be played this weekend.

Teams remaining are: Zone A – Blairmont, D’Edward, Bush Lot Rising Star. The match between No. 5 and Cotton Tree remains in dispute via a protest.

Zone C – Albion, Tamarind Root, Rose Hall Town Bakewell, Rose Hall Tigers, Chesney, Fyrish.

Zone D – Bomb Squad, Dukestown, No. 70, No. 72 All Stars, No. 64 Fighting Marines, No. 70 Spartans, No. 68 Turn Team.