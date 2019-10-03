Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Golf rivalry between border countries Guyana and Suriname will be at a peak this weekend as top golfers from this nation descend on Suriname soil to participate in that country’s annual Republic Bank International Invitational Golf tournament from tomorrow to Sunday with just one warrior thought “… bring home the trophies to Guyana!” Taking the inspiration from Guyana’s recent cricketing victories!

The stage was set as Captain Chen Deo on Tuesday night last when he submitted the final handicaps and names of players who are all excited about representing Guyana. Defending Suriname Open Ladies champion and former Guyana Open champion (2016) Dr. Joaan Deo intends to repeat her win, while former Guyana Open Ladies champion (2015) and historic winner of the Suriname Ladies ‘A’ Flight of 2016 – Shanella London, and first time contestant in the Suriname Open – rookie Eureka Giddings, also have their minds bent on winning in their Flights.

The men’s category will feature 9-time Guyana Open champion Avinash Persaud, one-time Guyana Open champion Avinda Kishore, along with Rakesh Harry, Lakram Ramsundar (Panko), George Bulkan, Robert Bulkan, Pope-Emanuel London, head of Ansa McAl Troy Cadogan and LGC President Aleem Hussain.

Guyana performed creditably in 2018 when a team of 22 players represented the country and captured more than half of the prizes. Several of the regular representatives of Guyana such as Patrick Prashad, Brian Hackett, Bridgelall Harry and Kalyan Tiwari are unavailable for the Suriname tournament this year, but are keeping in form for the massive Guyana Open tournament set for October 26-27.

“The main challenge of the Suriname Open will be the fact that the tournament is being played under the Stableford scoring system, which generally allows golfers with higher handicaps to score well” said LGC President Hussain, who also believes the Guyanese golfers will again adapt and perform very well.

Meanwhile, 2nd place winner in the Men’s C Flight last year, Troy Cadogan said, “I plan to do even better this year, so I scheduled an early arrival to get accustomed to the course.” Newcomer to the Suriname tour, Rakesh Harry, taking the challenge seriously confessed that he hopes to contribute to Guyana’s great performance. All the golfers have been practicing for this tournament over several weeks.

The Suriname tournament is the tee-off for major golf tournaments for 2019 in the Caricom Region as annual Invitational Tournaments in Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados will follow in rapid order.

President Hussain expects that Guyana’s golfers will not only perform well in Suriname, but will also claim to titles in the other territories.

Flashback! Some of Guyana’s representatives at the Suriname Invitational last October, From left: Pope-Emanuel London, Peton George, Troy Cadogan, Joaan Deo, Brian Hackett, Videsh Persaud, Shanella London, Parmanand Persaud, Patrick Prashad and Lakram Ramsundar.