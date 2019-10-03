ICJ will listen to Venezuela if it changes its position

Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
“What they have said to Venezuela although Venezuela said they will not participate is that if you change your mind during the Course of the deliberations, we will hear you”
These were words of the Foreign Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge, as he responded to a question about the development of the case between Guyana and Venezuela over the border issue.
Yesterday at a press conference held in the main conference office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs located at South Road and Shiv Chanderpaul Drive, Greenidge updated the media about the ICJ matter.
The Foreign Secretary told reporters that although it is not necessary for the ICJ to have a contribution from Venezuela in order to issue a ruling, the court said that if the country considers to participate, then the Court will be willing to listen to it.
Greenidge added that Venezuela must contribute or submit a written presentation before the actual date of the ruling.
He also said that Venezuela had indicated that “they don’t think” that the ICJ has jurisdiction over the matter.
Greenidge explained that the ICJ possesses the authority to make a ruling or decision by itself without any input from Venezuela since “it is a routine thing.”
“It looks at the issues presented and makes a decision,” stated Greenidge.
For many years there have been territorial issues between the two countries over the ownership of the Essequibo.
On March 29, 2018 Guyana filed an application against Venezuela before the ICJ concerning long-standing dispute between the two countries.
While the United Nations and Caribbean countries supported Guyana’s move, Venezuela, with hostility, refused to participate and cooperate.
However, it is believed by supporting countries and the United Nations that the only way to end the controversy between the neighbouring countries is a decision which will be made by the ICJ.
According to recent reports, the Guyana/Venezuela border hearing is set for March 23 to March 27, 2020.
