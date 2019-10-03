Student arrested for stabbing classmate at the Technical Institute

An 18-year-old first-year student from the New Amsterdam Technical Institute is currently in police custody after he reportedly stabbed his classmate near his heart in the compound of the institution on Monday. The incident reportedly took place in the presence of a lecturer and other students.

In police custody is Gregory Hector, of Cumberland Village, East Canje, Berbice and listed as stable at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital is Nikeem Noble, 17. 3

Reports are that there was an argument between the two when Hector allegedly whipped out a sharp object and stabbed Noble near his heart.

Father of the injured teen, Neville Noble, told Kaieteur News that his son and the suspect are in the same class and are first-year students pursuing plumbing.

On Monday, senior Noble said that he was told that his son was standing not too far from the accused and some other students but noticed that the wheels of his bicycle were punctured so he approached Hector to inquire if he knew what happened to his bicycle. An argument ensued between the two.

The argument led to a scuffle and the lecturer who was standing nearby intervened and stopped the fight but shortly after the accused reportedly lunged towards his son and whipped out a “shiny, sharp object” and dealt a stab under his son’s left arm, close to the region of his heart and ran away.

Noble was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He underwent surgery and is currently stable, his father said.

The father of the injured student believes that the incident could have been avoided because “the measures that they probably have in place are not adequate to avoid these incidents.”

He referenced an incident that took place a few months ago at the said institution where three students were assaulted by another student. Noble suggested having a vetting process carried out before students are enrolled in the institution.

“I attended that institution on many occasions and pursued programmes and came out successful but as a parent, it leaves much to be desired about what is happening there. As a parent, I share the concerns of any other parent like myself because it gives me much to think about as it relates to the type of persons they are enrolling there”, Noble said.

He stated that he will be pursuing the matter until his son is given justice.

He also confirmed that no one from the Ministry of Education has contacted him in relation to the incident. The police are investigating.