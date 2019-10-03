Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

President, PM photos taken down, damaged… NDC Chairman being investigated

Oct 03, 2019 News 0

A police report has been filed at the Number 51 Police Station against the number 52/74 Neighbourhood Democratic Council Chairman, Anil Ramgahan.

The images on the floor of the NDC

A complaint has been filed against NDC Chairman, Anil Ramgahan

APNU Councillor at the NDC, Lakram Singh, told Kaieteur News that the actions carried out by the NDC Chairman were “disrespectful and uncalled for”. This prompted him to file a report.
He disclosed that he was informed by the Overseer at the NDC that Ramgahan showed up around 10:00 am Tuesday and instructed him to remove the pictures of the President and the Prime Minister that were affixed to the wall.
He said that after he refused, Ramgahan reportedly took it off himself “and throw it on the ground”. Ramgahan left immediately after, Singh said.
Singh also said that Ramgahan took a pair of scissors and ripped off posters of the cabinet team.
The NDC Chairman said that he indeed took the images off of the wall but “never threw it on the ground”. He said he placed the images that were framed on a cupboard and left.
He reasoned that his actions were premised on the fact that “the government is unconstitutional and there is no need for the pictures to be there”.
Ramgahan refused to speak further on the matter over the phone and opted to speak in person if “any other information is needed”.
Meanwhile, Vice Chairman Dennis Deroop has since told this publication that, “there is nothing illegal about what the NDC Chairman did”. He opined that if the council made a collective decision that the government is unconstitutional then he sees no reason to have the images brandished on the interior walls of the public building.
He further explained, “When (Donald) Ramotar prorogued parliament all of them PNC people took down his picture so I don’t see nothing wrong with doing that. But you didn’t hear us kicking up a storm and exaggerating.”
The police are said to be investigating the matter.

 

