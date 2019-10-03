Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

One telephone company getting goadie

Oct 03, 2019 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0

Soulja Bai is a genius when he want to shoot down one idea dat could cause confusion. He mek dem boys sit up and tek notice when he seh dat he rather teach people to fish than to give dem a fish.
Dat is de old saying dat seh when you give a man a fish; you feed him for day but when you teach him to fish you feed him for a lifetime. Soulja Bai decide dat to give every poor house US$5,000 a year, I like giving a man a fish. Is better he tek de money and teach dem a skill dat gon feed dem fuh life.
But some people don’t like dat especially when it promise to mek life better fuh people. One telephone company was giving Guyana hernia. People use to have to pay through dem nose fuh mek local and overseas phone calls.
When cellphone come in, dem use to fetch a price. Nuff people couldn’t buy food and cell phone at de same time. De only people who was happy was de telephone company.
Things change as soon as anodda telephone company come to Guyana. Right away cell phone price drop; de cost of phone calls drop and all of a sudden once you get a problem, de telephone company would respond real quick.
Things get even better when anodda telephone company begin to offer internet. Right away people start to get a fast internet.
Dem boys nearly kill demself wid laugh. E-Networks giving de telephone company hernia. Old people always seh ‘Do fuh do, nah obeah’. Dem English people does seh ‘Do unto others et cetera’.
E-Networks bringing in some sub-sea cable. Dis cable can give internet, cable TV, cell calls and all kind a thing. Two weeks after de E-Networks announcement, one telephone company announcing how it providing a faster 4G.
Dis telephone company didn’t even go nowhere because it couldn’t source de equipment so fast. But because of E-Networks, it suddenly know dat it can provide 4G.
Dem boys seh man wid seed mustn’t laugh goadie man. But dem seh, dem gon laugh because when dem get, dem own people gon laugh. E-Networks giving a telephone company goadie just like wha de telephone company use to give Guyanese.
Talk half and enjoy de competition.

