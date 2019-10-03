Man stabs neighbour for wasting water, remanded

Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Forty-four-year-old Brian Matheson, an Art/Agricultural Teacher of Lot 48 Princes Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, yesterday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to an attempted murder charge.

Remanded: Brian Matheson

Matheson was not allowed to plead to the indictable charge.
The charge stated that on September 27, 2019, at Princes Street, Georgetown, Matheson wounded Ronald Bettencourt, with intent to commit murder.
According to Matheson, his neighbour, Bettencourt, is a very noisy person. “He always making a set of noise, waking me up out my bed. I have never wake up on my own. It’s always the noise that he does be making and leaving on his pipe dripping all the time. Sometimes, I caught him throwing his garbage over in my yard.”
Police prosecutor, Neville Jeffers, objected to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that the victim is his neighbour and that the defendant was charged on several occasions for interfering with the victim.
Prosecutor Jeffers also stated that the victim is currently still hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and his condition is listed as critical.
According to reports, on the day in question, Matheson armed himself with a knife and went over into the victim’s yard and dealt him several stabs to his abdomen. Bettencourt was then rushed to the hospital where he remains a patient.
Chief Magistrate McLennan remanded the defendant to prison and ordered that he receives psychiatric evaluation. The matter was then adjourned to October 16, 2019.

