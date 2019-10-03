Man jailed 3 years after loosing pit-bull, robbing pensioner in wheelchair

A man was yesterday sentenced to spend the next three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to robbing a pensioner in wheelchair of a sum of cash and his pension book with the use of a pit-bull.

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael White appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty when the charge was related to him and he admitted to the offence.

The charge stated that on September 27, 2019, at Robb Street, Georgetown, he robbed Compton Caesar, 77, a pensioner of $28,000, cash.

The court heard that on the day in question, about 07:00hrs, Compton Caesar, was in his wheelchair heading west along Robb Street, to conduct business when the defendant approached him with a pit-bull.

White then allowed the pit-bull to attack Caesar whose legs are amputated. Caesar then fell out of the wheelchair onto the ground. White then reached into the man’s pocket and relieved him of $28,000, and his pension book.

An alarm was then raised and public-spirited persons who were in the area caught the defendant and later handed him over to the police.

Yesterday, the defendant told the court that he didn’t allow the dog to attack Caesar. He stated that the dog is very strong and it was pulling him so he couldn’t prevent that from happening.

“After the dog jumped on the man, I took his money after it fall out of his pocket, and is not even my dog so I couldn’t really control the dog…I already spend out his money too,” White told the court while showing no remorse for his actions.

The court was informed by Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell that the defendant was previously charged for robbery and his matter was dismissed. Principal Magistrate McGusty then informed the defendant that he will spend the next three years behind bars.