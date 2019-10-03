Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Man jailed 3 years after loosing pit-bull, robbing pensioner in wheelchair

Oct 03, 2019 News 0

A man was yesterday sentenced to spend the next three years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to robbing a pensioner in wheelchair of a sum of cash and his pension book with the use of a pit-bull.

Jailed: Michael White

Thirty-eight-year-old Michael White appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty when the charge was related to him and he admitted to the offence.
The charge stated that on September 27, 2019, at Robb Street, Georgetown, he robbed Compton Caesar, 77, a pensioner of $28,000, cash.
The court heard that on the day in question, about 07:00hrs, Compton Caesar, was in his wheelchair heading west along Robb Street, to conduct business when the defendant approached him with a pit-bull.
White then allowed the pit-bull to attack Caesar whose legs are amputated. Caesar then fell out of the wheelchair onto the ground. White then reached into the man’s pocket and relieved him of $28,000, and his pension book.
An alarm was then raised and public-spirited persons who were in the area caught the defendant and later handed him over to the police.
Yesterday, the defendant told the court that he didn’t allow the dog to attack Caesar. He stated that the dog is very strong and it was pulling him so he couldn’t prevent that from happening.
“After the dog jumped on the man, I took his money after it fall out of his pocket, and is not even my dog so I couldn’t really control the dog…I already spend out his money too,” White told the court while showing no remorse for his actions.
The court was informed by Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummell that the defendant was previously charged for robbery and his matter was dismissed. Principal Magistrate McGusty then informed the defendant that he will spend the next three years behind bars.

More in this category

Sports

Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Will Guyana’s Golfers also conquer Suriname?

Oct 03, 2019

Golf rivalry between border countries Guyana and Suriname will be at a peak this weekend as top golfers from this nation descend on Suriname soil to participate in that country’s annual Republic...
Read More
UCCA/Bharat & Family U17 Inter School Tourney Skeldon High dethrone Skeldon Linepath Sec. to be crowned champions

UCCA/Bharat & Family U17 Inter School...

Oct 03, 2019

KMPA / 3rd Annual Junior Olympic Games shoots off today at LCCG

KMPA / 3rd Annual Junior Olympic Games shoots off...

Oct 03, 2019

Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to go all the way; Take on Tallawahs tonight at Providence

Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to go all the way;...

Oct 03, 2019

GCC and Saints triumph in Bounty Paper Towel Hockey Leagues

GCC and Saints triumph in Bounty Paper Towel...

Oct 03, 2019

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League – Berbice FA Weekend Fixtures

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U-17 League...

Oct 03, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019