Jamaican who helped Coalition win elections, arrested for ammo in luggage

LoopJamaica – People’s National Party (PNP) activist and former Chairman of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Alston Stewart, was reprimanded when he appeared in court in Trinidad after several rounds of ammunition and a magazine were reportedly found in his luggage in the Twin-Island Republic last Thursday.

The Jamaican businessman was discharged following the reprimand on Monday, and, according to media reports, will not have a criminal record against his name.

Stewart was held overnight at a police station in Trinidad after the items were found in his luggage.

He had appeared in court last Friday and was offered bail.

He was in Trinidad, en route to Guyana when the incident unfolded.

As part of his defence, Stewart is reported to have said that the ammunition, which was legally obtained in Jamaica, ended up in his luggage in error.