GTT unveils “fastest” mobile internet

The promise of competition in the telecoms business has in recent years sparked the big player, Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), to announce a number of new services.

They would have included its “4G” network for mobiles and Blaze, its fibre optic cable services for homes and offices.

Now, GTT has announced that it has another service for mobile phone when it comes to internet…and it is fastest yet.

The development comes as the Government of Guyana continues to negotiate with the US company to end its monopoly on the telecoms market.

GTT’s stranglehold remains on it being the only telephone company to sell data from its three subsea cables that it has bringing data to Guyana.

The company also has the monopoly on international calls and landlines.

However, free calls on Whatsapp and Facebook Messengers have seriously eroded the income from international calls.

Government wants new players to enter the market to end complaints of delays in new services and faster internet for a country that has been hungry for it.

The use of smart phones as the main internet source has been feeding the hunger.

Yesterday, GTT gave more details on its 4G/LTE (Long Term Evolution).

GTT said its subscribers can now enjoy faster browsing, high definition with online gaming, improved app performances and much more.

The 4G/LTE service was launched on September 22.

“The network, said to be the fastest data network in Guyana, extends from Georgetown to Diamond on the East Bank of Demerara and to Lusignan on the East Coast of Demerara. In Berbice, the network extends from Rosignal to Blairmont and also covers the New Amsterdam area,” GTT said.

The unveiling of the new service comes as news that E-Networks Inc. is moving to bring its own subsea fibre cable to enhance its television services.

GTT had expressed concerns about the landing of the cable but E-Network has assured it is for Cable TV users.

With regards to the 4G/LTE launch, Jamal Delph, Product Development Executive at GTT, said that the company is proud to launch its new network at a time when innovation through technological advancement is the company’s primary focus.

“We have already started upgrading SIM cards for customers. The SIM swap is absolutely free; customers just need to walk with the necessary documents to prove ownership and get the new SIM,” Delph said. He also indicated that the response from customers has been overwhelming. “This is the fastest data network in Guyana. Persons have been waiting to experience the 4G moment and that moment is here. We want to encourage all our customers to upgrade their SIM and benefit from the enhanced data speed.

“Even if you do not live in Georgetown or Berbice, you can still upgrade your SIM to take advantage of the enhanced data service when you are in an LTE coverage area.”

Additionally, Delph clarified that the customer’s mobile number will remain the same and they will not lose any information stored on their phone when the SIM is upgraded. However, he stated that in order for the service to be effective, customers must have a mobile device that is compatible with the 4GLTE network.

“Our service representatives in the stores will help you to determine if your handset is compatible. Remember, technology is constantly evolving, and we should be all equipped with the right technology that’s ready for the future,” Delph encouraged.

Customers can upgrade their SIM cards at the retail store locations, including GTT Giftland Mall, 55 Brickdam, GTT Camp and Robb, Fogarty’s Store and New Amsterdam.