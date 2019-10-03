Chris Gayle donates cash for Ipads at special needs school

Latest update October 3rd, 2019 12:59 AM
West Indian legend, cricketer Chris Gayle, yesterday made a special visit to the students of Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre for his 40th birthday which was celebrated on October 1, 2019.
During his visit, Gayle made a donation towards the purchase of iPads for the students, and also toured the complex, learning about services and interacting with staff and students. (Guyana Live photos)
